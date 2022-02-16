PUBLICIS HEALTH APPOINTS LARRY MICKELBERG AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health today announced the appointment of Larry Mickelberg as the global healthcare communications network's first Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Mickelberg is responsible for advancing the commercialization of Publicis Health's portfolio of consumer and HCP engagement capabilities, including a growing pipeline of data and digital platform solutions in partnership with Epsilon and Sapient.

"There is no one more attuned and equipped than Larry to help Publicis Health leverage our full suite of assets to drive our clients' digital marketing transformation," said Alexandra von Plato, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Health. "Larry's deep understanding of the power of digital and data is unmatched in our industry, and I'm delighted he is joining our growing leadership team."

Mickelberg brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, including having served as a managing director and practice leader at Deloitte. He also has served executive leadership roles at Real Chemistry, Havas Health and Digitas Health, where he was one of the founding principals. Under his leadership working across numerous therapeutic areas, Mickelberg and his teams have been recognized by industry groups and publications for innovation, design and use of technology to transform marketing. He has been repeatedly singled out as a digital health industry thought leader, including being named to MM+M's "Health Influencer 50," a list of the top 50 power players in the health sector for three years in a row.

"Data analytics, platforms and creativity are driving modern business models that let our clients powerfully influence understanding and beliefs, activate health actions, and drive engagement and commerce," said Mickelberg. "Publicis Health already has amassed an astonishing ecosystem of talent, assets and investments aimed at fundamentally changing the trajectory of health experiences and outcomes, and I'm honored to join this incredible collective."

The appointment of Mickelberg in the role of Publicis Health's Chief Commercial Officer follows the recent announcements of the group's acquisition of BBK Worldwide, a full-service R&D marketing firm and a global leader in clinical trial experience, and the appointment of Publicis Health's first Chief Digital Platforms Officer. Mickelberg is based in New York and reports to von Plato.

