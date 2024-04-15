Publicis Health Media Announces Exclusive New Products & Solutions

The 2024 PHM HealthFront™ Debuts First-Mover Media Opportunities

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media recently held its 4th annual HealthFront welcoming 500 attendees to a two-day event featuring 18 thought-provoking sessions with significant voices in health, media and culture. Speakers included two-time Golden Globe Award-nominated actress, model, entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author Brooke Shields, actress, producer, advocate and author Gabrielle Union-Wade, Commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League Jessica Berman, as well as performer and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Sasha Colby.

The PHM HealthFront also debuted four products and solutions exclusively created for Publicis Media clients as first-mover media opportunities including new partnerships driving real innovation and business in the health industry. These new opportunities include:

, a first of its kind partnership, addresses latency in receiving professional care, drastically reducing the wait time to speak to a physician Sports Cast Live provides the opportunity to engage Connected TV audiences during 100% live streaming sports with picture-in-picture formats and key in game moment alignment.

provides the opportunity to engage Connected TV audiences during 100% live streaming sports with picture-in-picture formats and key in game moment alignment. People Like Us pairs People, known for its pop culture coverage and celebration of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, with Verywell, known for its endemic expertise, to bring to life modular, scalable condition content experiences across platforms with precision targeting and extensions into point of care.

pairs People, known for its pop culture coverage and celebration of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, with Verywell, known for its endemic expertise, to bring to life modular, scalable condition content experiences across platforms with precision targeting and extensions into point of care. Care Shop, a pharma-enabled commerce media solution that empowers patient engagement at key health moments

"These products and solutions are demonstrative of our mission to continually reimagine health media. We concepted The HealthFront as the only Upfront for health four years ago, and our Product Lab continues to deliver on its promise of health innovation through the curation of partnerships and technologies that transform how PHM delivers solutions to our clients," says Andrea Palmer, Publicis Health Media President.

Adds Elyse Rettig, Chief Product Officer, "we work closely with our partners to create unique market-shaping moments for our clients. By applying PHM expertise and intellectual property, we can push boundaries and explore new territories for health media."

About Publicis Health Media

As the industry leader in health, PHM is passionate about re-imagining media's role in healthcare. Together with our clients and network of media partners, we create powerful experiences that matter, driving better health outcomes as a result. We're powered by a deep commitment to innovation in healthcare, fueled by a boundary-breaking Product Lab and sophisticated data practice to revolutionize health and wellness for consumers and HCPs.

