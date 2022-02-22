Publicis Health Media Announces the PHM HealthFront 2022, the Industry's Healthcare-Focused Upfront

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media (PHM) today announced its 2nd annual HealthFront, a two-day event taking place April 27-28, designed to explore the latest healthcare innovations and marketing opportunities to forge new connections for the benefit of brands and their consumers.

"We are thrilled to bring back the PHM HealthFront 2022 as the only Upfront dedicated solely to health," said Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media. "The inaugural event in 2019 proved to be an industry-driving and market-shaping forum that led to groundbreaking innovation in media. The PHM HealthFront fulfills an unmet need not only for our clients, but equally important, for consumers."

The HealthFront addresses the unique industry needs of healthcare organizations outside of the market-agnostic Upfronts and NewFronts. As a bespoke marketplace just for health, the HealthFront advances industry solutions and drives innovation.

Through the HealthFront, PHM is propelling health and wellness toward a new frontier for brands, products, services and engagements. The HealthFront continues to uncover industry trends, curate the most progressive products and solutions before they are available to the industry at large and secure early mover opportunities for Publicis Health Media's clients with the leading partners in healthcare. Partner content sessions will include impactful announcements and new product introductions, exclusively for PHM clients.

PHM has gathered a roster of celebrities and talent to help guide the HealthFront 2022 experience. Headlining the event is CNN Chief Medical Correspondent and practicing neurosurgeon, Dr. Sanjay Gupta in a fireside chat with PHM President Andrea Palmer, followed by an interactive Town Hall with the live audience.

Additional special guests include Author and Peloton Head Instructor, Robin Arzon; Editor-in-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Samantha Berry; Editor-in-Chief of Allure Magazine, Jessica Cruel; Board Certified Family Medicine Physician-Influencer, Dr. Mike Varshavski; Spoken Word Poet/Author/Winner of AGT Season 15, Brandon Leake; and a surprise guest from Comedy Central, among others. There will be thought-provoking panel sessions, keynotes and conversations with industry luminaries and thought leaders on topics such as:

Telemedicine, its growth during the pandemic and the implications for marketers.

The future of data in a cookie-less world and how healthcare's data-driven business transformation will evolve.

Connecting with HCPs and the new role of HCPs as influencers.

Inclusive marketing and what health and media can do to help reduce inequities in patient outcomes.

This year's HealthFront also coincides with the significant shift from linear to digital video. Attendees can expect a lively examination of this marketplace evolution and how changing consumer viewing patterns are disrupting health media and impacting pharma brands.

PHM is passionate about re-imagining media's role in healthcare, offering deep industry expertise, unparalleled influence in the healthcare community, and the most advanced data practice in the industry to unlock human motivation and behavioral understanding along people's healthcare journeys. The HealthFront is one more way that PHM is connecting brands with the most innovative opportunities and ideas.

About Publicis Health Media

PHM is the leading health media agency in the US. We are designed for—and dedicated to—delivering best-in-class solutions that connect people with meaningful health and wellness solutions every day. Guided by our genuine passion for health and wellness, our work across the entire media ecosystem helps real patients navigate the most pivotal moments of their healthcare journeys.

At PHM, we sit squarely at the intersection of Publicis Health, the largest Healthcare Communications network in the world, and Publicis Media, the number one buyer of media in the US. This gives us access to talent, technology and data to help us deliver the market-leading solutions that give our clients true competitive advantage.

While we have grown to be the No. 1 agency in our industry, at heart we're still a startup. It's that energy and spirit of innovation that allows us to create bold and meaningful "health media firsts" for our clients, and to do it all with #phmlove.

