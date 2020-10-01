Publicist Jordan von Netzer Launches Entertainment PR Firm, Projection PR

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran entertainment publicist Jordan von Netzer, has opened his own public relations firm, Projection PR (www.projectionpr.com). The Los Angeles based company specializes in behind the camera talent and feature films. It also includes a branch dedicated to horror specific projects and creatives. With ten years of experience in the industry, von Netzer has worked with directors, composers, cinematographers, sound designers, editors, production designers, stunt coordinators, costume designers and visual effects artists from every genre and medium.

Some of Projection PR's clients include composer and former Nine Inch Nails member Charlie Clouser (SAW franchise), director/production designer Randy Ser (Darkman), game audio studio Hexany Audio (Jurassic World: VR Expedition), cinematographer/3D previs specialist Andrey Nikolaev (Water's Edge) and films such as Chris Blake's Distancing Socially and Gravitas Ventures' Cruiser.

When discussing Projection PR, von Netzer says, "I'm very excited to be embarking on this new venture. With my varied background in all phases of the industry, it's a natural next step to open my own agency. I'm thrilled to continue my passion for illuminating the creative professionals who make Hollywood happen."

