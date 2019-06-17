PublicRelay Recognized by SIIA as Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PublicRelay, the premier provider of PR and business analytics, has been named the best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.

"With our solution, communicators get accurate analysis and insights that not only drive communications strategies and tactics, but are used across their business to make strategic decisions," said Eric Koefoot, CEO at PublicRelay. "We are honored to be recognized by SIIA with this prestigious award."

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 44 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. 10 awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies and teams.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About PublicRelay:

PublicRelay is the most trusted media analytics solution for communications and marketing professionals at many of the world's largest brands. PublicRelay's clients confidently use its media analysis to plan and measure influencer engagement, reputation management, the competitive landscape, and message pull-through – and tie them back to business objectives. Known for its innovation, superior data quality, and actionable insights, PublicRelay delivers accurate answers to the most pressing strategic business questions surrounding media.

