Publift Fuels US Growth with Strategic Publisher Development Hire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Publift, a leading ad tech company that helps digital publishers grow their ad revenue, announced its expansion into the US market today. As part of this expansion, Publift has appointed Cooper Merkow as Director, Publisher Development.

Merkow brings a wealth of experience in publisher monetisation to Publift, having spent seven years in Publisher Development with Freestar. Merkow's deep understanding of the US publisher landscape will be instrumental to Publift's ongoing growth, accelerating the development of the company's global network.

Cooper Merkow

"We have big plans for growth at Publift and Cooper's appointment is critical for the expansion of our existing US footprint. I'm looking forward to bringing Publift's transparent, quality-focused approach to even more publishers across the US," said Amy Jansen-Flynn, Publift's Managing Director.

"I'm excited to share that I've joined Publift, where I'll be helping expand the company's presence across the United States. Publift has built something truly special, and I'm looking forward to partnering with publishers and helping drive the next phase of growth in the US," said Merkow.

Merkow will lead publisher development across the US, working closely with Publift's product and data science teams to help publishers grow their programmatic advertising revenue. The appointment is effective immediately, with Merkow transitioning directly into the role.

The US move marks the next step in Publift's global growth, building on an already established international publisher network.

About Publift

Publift helps digital and enterprise publishers grow their programmatic ad revenue through its proprietary Fuse technology, data-driven yield optimisation strategies, and dedicated service focus. Since launching in 2015, Publift has grown to support more than 900 publishers across over 60 countries.

Recognised for its innovation and publisher-first approach, Publift was recently awarded the Premier Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) status for helping publishers unlock more revenue from their ad inventory without compromising user experience.

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SOURCE Publift