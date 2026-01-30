Publift Offers Publisher Monetization Expertise as GCPP Premier Partner

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Publift is now a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) Premier, building on its long-term performance and its commitment to advancing publisher monetization standards.

The Premier Program is designed for partners that consistently meet exclusive program requirements. Premier partners have proven success in quality, size, and commitments to help publishers monetize in the ecosystem.

Publift is now a GCPP Premier partner.

David Bickell, Head of Operations at Publift, said: "Earning GCPP Premier status is a testament to the deep collaboration we have with our publishers and the consistent operational excellence our team delivers every day."

As a GCPP Premier Partner, Publift will receive additional support and benefits from Google, allowing publishers to benefit from deeper insights, stronger yield optimization, and more robust support.

Brock Munro, GM – Product at Publift, added: "This achievement underscores the quality and reliability of our product offering, and the strong enterprise-grade partnerships we've built. GCPP Premier status is further validation of the innovation and standards we strive for."

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Publift's ongoing mission to help publishers grow sustainably through transparent technology and partnership-led service. Publift's globally distributed team delivers solutions and support for publishers across the US, EMEA and APAC.

Amy Jansen-Flynn, Managing Director at Publift, commented: "Having recently joined Publift, I'm thrilled to be part of the team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. Achieving GCPP Premier status is a great recognition of the incredible work our teams deliver every day. We'll continue to innovate and build world class monetization solutions to ensure publishers thrive into the future."

About Publift

Publift helps digital and enterprise publishers grow their programmatic ad revenue by combining cutting edge technology, data-driven optimization strategies, and dedicated service focus. Since launching in 2015, Publift has grown to support more than 900 publishers across over 60 countries. Recognized for its innovation and publisher-first approach, Publift was named Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 Asia Pacific winner multiple years running and received Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) awards for helping publishers unlock more revenue from their ad inventory without compromising user experience.

Contact:

Naomi Khor

Marketing Manager

+61 0450 573 937

[email protected]

SOURCE Publift