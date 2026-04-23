LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Publift announced two significant additions to its leadership structure. Clara De Rosa joins as Director of Client Services in London, taking global ownership of the Customer Success organisation and driving the evolution of Publift's service strategy. David Bickell moves from Head of Operations to lead a new department as Head of Technical Operations and Publisher Yield. These appointments form an evolved leadership model designed to help publishers navigate an increasingly complex ad tech landscape.

Publift Expands Leadership for Growth: Clara De Rosa Joins as Director of Client Services, David Bickell Leads New Department

"Clara's deep ad tech background and experience building scaled service models position her perfectly to lead our client service function through Publift's next phase of growth. Her leadership and David's new focus on technical operations and yield will aim to support Publishers so they can thrive in the AI era, now and into the future." - Amy Jansen-Flynn, Managing Director at Publift.

Clara brings extensive ad tech experience to Publift, most recently spending six years at Adform leading Customer Success across UK, NL and BE. With a background spanning global account management from the buy-side at AudienceScience and Adform, she brings a well-rounded view of how the ecosystem works, understanding what publishers need to capture more demand.

"Today's ad tech landscape is more complex than ever, and publishers deserve a service experience that rises to meet that complexity. Joining Publift feels like the perfect moment to develop a client services function that publishers can genuinely lean on." - Clara De Rosa, Director of Client Services.

David Bickell, who has spent five years at Publift developing deep technical expertise, will lead the new Technical Operations and Publisher Yield department, driving yield optimisation across Publift's publisher network and Fuse product suite.

"As complexity increases, there's a huge opportunity to drive even better outcomes through deeper yield optimisation. I'm looking forward to working closely with Clara and the team to ensure our publishers have access to the technical expertise needed to maximise the value of their inventory." - David Bickell, Head of Technical Operations & Publisher Yield.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

About Publift

Publift helps digital and enterprise publishers grow their programmatic ad revenue through cutting-edge technology, data-driven optimisation, and dedicated service. Since 2015, Publift has grown to support more than 900 publishers across 60+ countries and holds Premier Google Certified Publishing Partner status.

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SOURCE Publift