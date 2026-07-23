Published Randomized Comparative Data Demonstrate Superior Outcomes with Dayspring in Adults Aged 65 and Older and Patients with Phlebolymphedema

Findings extend published head-to-head evidence for Dayspring across two clinically important lower-extremity lymphedema populations.

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), a medical technology company advancing evidence-based therapies for venous and lymphatic disease, today announced the publication of two new subgroup analyses from the TEAYS randomized controlled trial.

The analyses demonstrated significantly greater limb volume reduction, improvement in disease-specific quality of life, treatment adherence and patient preference with Dayspring® compared with the advanced pneumatic compression device (APCD) evaluated in TEAYS.

As the category of mobility-enabled compression therapies continues to evolve, these analyses reinforce the importance of evaluating individual therapies based on demonstrated clinical outcomes, treatment adherence and evidence in clinically relevant patient populations—not product design or form factor alone.

The findings expand the evidence available to clinicians, health systems and payers when evaluating mobility-enabled compression therapies based on clinical outcomes, treatment adherence and performance in defined patient populations.

The analyses extend the overall TEAYS findings to two clinically important populations: adults aged 65 years and older and patients with phlebolymphedema, a form of secondary lymphedema associated with chronic venous insufficiency.

Compression garments and other conservative measures remain foundational in the management of lymphedema. When active compression therapy is clinically appropriate, the TEAYS analyses provide comparative evidence to inform treatment selection based on patient characteristics, expected outcomes and ability to adhere to treatment.

Key Findings in Adults Aged 65 Years and Older

Limb Volume: Dayspring produced a mean limb volume reduction of 353.9 mL, compared with a mean change of –10.7 mL with the APCD comparator (p < 0.05)

Quality of Life: Dayspring produced a 1.43-point improvement in LYMQOL, exceeding the threshold for a clinically meaningful change, compared with a 0.10-point decline with the APCD comparator (p < 0.05)

Treatment Adherence: Patients completed 86% of prescribed Dayspring treatments, compared with 55% of prescribed APCD treatments (p < 0.001).

Patient Preference: At the conclusion of the comparative treatment periods, 77% of participants preferred Dayspring, compared with 23% who preferred the APCD.

"Older adults may face particular barriers to treatments that restrict mobility or are difficult to incorporate into daily life," said Thomas Maldonado, MD. "These findings demonstrate that mobility during treatment and superior clinical outcomes are not mutually exclusive. Dayspring delivered significantly greater adherence, limb volume reduction and quality-of-life improvement than the APCD comparator in this important patient population."

The peer-reviewed analysis is available in Lymphatics: https://doi.org/10.3390/lymphatics3030027

Key Findings in Patients with Phlebolymphedema

Limb Volume: Dayspring produced a mean limb volume reduction of 424.4 mL, compared with 50.8 mL with the APCD comparator (p = 0.0085).

Quality of Life: Dayspring produced a 1.39 point improvement in LYMQOL, exceeding the threshold for a clinically meaningful change, compared with 0.18 points with the APCD comparator (p = 0.01).

Treatment Adherence: Patients completed 81% of prescribed Dayspring treatments, compared with 49% of prescribed APCD treatments (p ≤ 0.001).

Patient Preference: At the conclusion of the comparative treatment periods, 85% of participants preferred Dayspring, compared with 15% who preferred the APCD.

"Phlebolymphedema reflects the interaction of chronic venous hypertension and lymphatic dysfunction, making disease-specific clinical evidence particularly important," said Michael Barfield, MD, lead investigator and Fellow of Cardiothoracic Surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "In this subgroup, Dayspring demonstrated significantly greater limb volume reduction, quality-of-life improvement and adherence than the APCD comparator. These findings provide clinicians with population-specific comparative evidence when selecting active compression therapy for patients with phlebolymphedema."

The peer-reviewed analysis is available in Annals of Vascular Surgery: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.avsg.2026.02.039

About the TEAYS Study

TEAYS was a prospective, multicenter, randomized, crossover clinical trial conducted at nine U.S. sites in 71 patients with confirmed lower-extremity lymphedema. The study directly compared Dayspring with an advanced pneumatic compression device across limb volume reduction, disease-specific quality of life, treatment adherence and patient preference.

About Dayspring

Dayspring is a mobility-enabled, prescription non-pneumatic compression system designed to deliver customizable active compression while allowing patients to remain mobile during treatment.

Dayspring is the only non-pneumatic compression therapy supported by published randomized head-to-head comparative evidence demonstrating superior limb volume reduction, disease-specific quality of life, treatment adherence and patient preference versus an advanced pneumatic compression device.

Dayspring is FDA-cleared for the treatment of lymphedema, phlebolymphedema, venous insufficiency and other chronic edema-related conditions affecting the upper and lower extremities.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical develops evidence-based technologies intended to improve long-term outcomes and patient experience across chronic venous and lymphatic disease.

To learn more about the TEAYS clinical study and view the peer-reviewed publications, visit Clinical Studies & Ongoing Research.

Learn more about Koya Medical at www.koyamedical.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Koya Medical, Inc.