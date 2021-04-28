Published Research Validates HealthMyne's Radiomic Technology as a Robust Predictor of Tumor Response and Biomarker Identification

MADISON, Wis., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMyne, a pioneer in applied radiomics, announced today that a recent scientific publication has validated the company's technology as a radiomics tool to inform clinical decision-making, identify imaging biomarkers and predict tumor response to cancer treatment.

Fusco et al. Cancer Control January 2021. Figure 7. Semi-automated identification of the target lesion in baseline and follow-ups CT scans for a partial responder. Quantitative imaging decision support (HealthMyne®) tool consistency evaluation and radiomic analysis in lung carcinoma. HealthMyne, a pioneer in applied radiomics, the cutting-edge field of extracting novel data and biomarkers from medical images, believes that every cancer patient's story begins with an image. The company’s FDA-approved and CE marked, AI-enabled solutions allow organizations to easily access and translate groundbreaking radiomic insights into use in research, clinical outcomes, and treatment pathways. (PRNewsfoto/HealthMyne)

In the article published in Cancer Control in January 2021, researchers led by Roberta Fusco evaluated HealthMyne's technology as a quantitative imaging decision support tool for radiomic analysis of lung carcinoma in chest CT scans. The study examined 150 patients with histologically confirmed lung cancer who underwent chemotherapy with baseline and follow-ups CT scans.

Radiologists segmented each patient's lesion and automatically collected the longest diameter and the density mean value using HealthMyne's advanced imaging analytics solution. The researchers demonstrated that a significant correlation was obtained between measurements conducted by HealthMyne and the radiologists. In addition, the HealthMyne platform's ease-of-use and consistency improved lesion measurement, decreased variability and showed efficiency gains. The use of tools like HealthMyne for monitoring the response to cancer therapies is fundamental to obtain quantitative measurements automatically and to reduce the intra- and inter-reader variability, according to the researchers.

The study demonstrated that HealthMyne's quantitative volumetric delineation was consistent and that 13 radiomic metrics extracted by the system were significant and robust predictors of RECIST response. The radiomic metrics were identified as parameters to quantitatively track the change in tumor size over time and therefore could be used to assess or predict the response to cancer treatment in the lungs, according to the researchers.

"By extracting hundreds of data points about the biology of a tumor or lesion, radiomics delivers the ability to benefit every point of a cancer patient's journey, from diagnosis to treatment to survival," said Rose Higgins, CEO, HealthMyne. "This published research validates that HealthMyne's technology offers clinicians, researchers and life sciences companies a powerful new weapon in the battle against cancer."

"Every cancer patient's journey begins with an image that represents a hallmark of that particular stage of the journey," said Mimi Huizinga, MD, MPH, FACP, a member of HealthMyne's board of directors. "HealthMyne's technology goes beneath the surface of those images, analyzing more than 1,600 data points for any lesion or tumor, delivering specific, detailed data to provide quantitative insights related to therapy response, treatment personalization and disease progression."

About HealthMyne

HealthMyne® is a pioneer in applied radiomics, the cutting-edge field of extracting novel data and biomarkers from medical images. Our FDA-approved and CE marked, AI-enabled solutions allow organizations to easily access and translate groundbreaking radiomic insights into use in research, clinical outcomes, and treatment pathways. By leveraging radiomics, our clients and partners can accelerate the development and delivery of the best possible treatments.

HealthMyne's approach is based upon the premise that every cancer patient's story begins with an image. We believe that unleashing the hidden power of imaging data and radiomics will revolutionize personalized care -- ensuring the right treatment every time. Our mission is to advance precision health initiatives through accessible and translatable radiomic data.

Media Contact:

Brandon Glenn

Amendola Communications

(773) 450-8815

[email protected]

Michele Norton MS, RN

Chief Marketing Officer

HealthMyne

(727) 249-9912

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthMyne

Related Links

http://www.healthmyne.com

