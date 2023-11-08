Published Study Shows PDO Max® Threads Make a Great First Impression for Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If the eyes are the windows to the soul, the nose is the foundation of facial symmetry. For the past several years, one of the most sought-after aesthetic procedures has been rhinoplasty with minimal downtime. To change the appearance of their nose, many people have turned to non-surgical rhinoplasty using polydioxanone (PDO) threads. The benefit is a similar result to surgery, without the need for invasive or expensive treatments, or a lengthy recovery period.

The threads used in the study were from PDO Max and the conclusion of this study stated: "...PDO threads alone can be used safely to achieve minor nasal changes especially in tip rotation and appearance of dorsal hump, to improve patients' quality of life, and perceived attractiveness of treated patients." Click on the link to read the study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jocd.15894. Before and After picture courtesy of PDO Max Trainer Hula Castellon, FNP, MSN, Founder of Uplifted Aesthetics in Redondo Beach, CA. *Not affiliated with study.

The cohort study was conducted with 10 adult patients who sought non-surgical rhinoplasty, and the results were published in August 2023 in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. According to the authors, each patient was treated with the appropriate size and number of PDO threads necessary to achieve optimal correction results. Two weeks after treatment, each patient completed post-treatment FACE-Q surveys, and post-treatment photos were obtained and analyzed. First impression surveys were created using pre- and post-treatment photos, and the survey was completed by 146 blinded evaluators.

"We are pleased with the results of the study, and have confidence that absorbable PDO Max threads, when expertly placed in the nose create lifting and improved definition of the nose bridge and nose tip," says PDO Max founder Giovanna McCarthy. "We are committed to bringing information to our aesthetic medical professionals that aid in the adoption of non-invasive aesthetic procedures using our complete line of FDA-cleared PDO threads, and PDO AfterGlo™ serum, and Glowpin™ micro-infusion stamper."

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

Non-surgical rhinoplasty using polydioxanone threads

Omotara Sulyman MD, Robert Cristel MD, Nimit Gandhi MD, Eljona Kola MS, Selika Gutierrez Borst MS, RN, Benjamin Caughlin MD, Steven Dayan MD

First published: 04 August 2023 https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.15894

