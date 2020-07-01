Publisher Attaches $500 Sweepstakes to Walter E. Massey's Memoir Release

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckham Publications announced a sweepstakes contest to promote Walter E. Massey's memoir about his time as chairman of Bank of America during the 2009 financial crisis. "In the Eye of the Storm: My Years as Chairman of Bank of America During the Country's Worst Financial Crisis," is set for release in October.

In the Eye of the Storm Walter E. Massey

The winner receives a $400 Amazon gift certificate while two runners-up receive a $50 certificate. Each entrant gets a free eBook edition of the Massey memoir when the two-week contest ends on July 18. "We start the sweepstakes on Independence Day, July 4, to reflect the country's tradition of national unity and the recurring theme of camaraderie in Massey's memoir," says publisher Barry Beckham.

He expects a substantial number of the entrants to post reviews of the book, and that should drive interest in the paperback edition release in the fall. "A contest is always a good strategy to generate a list of readers interested in a new title," he says.

Beckham promises that Massey's memoir will offer the first insider's gaze at crucial events and key characters that never before have been revealed publicly. "He has pledged not to hold back on how surprised and flabbergasted he felt after learning that the board had chosen him. And the scenes describing various challenges incurred are filled with both introspection and wit."

Novelist Rosalind Kilkenny McLymont, executive editor of The Network Journal and CEO/Publisher of AfricaStrictlyBusiness.com assisted Massey. Ruth J. Simmons, Ph.D., president of Texas-based Prairie View A&M University, has written the foreword.

Although this memoir will focus on Massey's time with Bank of America, it will incorporate relevant details of his other professional activities. Says Beckham, "Walter's breadth of accomplishments includes presidencies of Morehouse College and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and leadership roles at the National Science Foundation and Argonne National Laboratory. Forty-two institutions of higher education have awarded him honorary degrees."

Massey press kit: http://beckhamhouse.com/presskitwalteremassey/

Editors may request review copies of "In the Eye of the Storm: My Years as Chairman of Bank of America During the Country's Worst Financial Crisis," by sending an email to [email protected].

