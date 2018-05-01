Publisher Takes Personal Finance Course Online

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- c21 Student Resources is excited to announce the June 2018 launch of its online personal finance education program for grades 7-12. This turnkey program is designed to serve the needs of busy educators who want or must -- as a result of recent state legislation -- offer a course in personal finance to students.

Students are motivated to learn about money.

"Financial education is critical," said Susan Mulcaire, a former banking and finance attorney, teacher, and designer of the course, based on its print curriculum The 21st Century Student's Guide to Financial Literacy - Getting Personal. "Financial literacy is among the most relevant, lifelong skills a school can provide and students are actually motivated to learn these skills."

Unfortunately, many districts face budget and instructional time shortages, as well as challenges to teacher training, which make complying with new educational directives difficult. c21 has designed its course to address each of these obstacles. "Budget and time constraints can lead schools to select free, pre-packaged financial literacy curriculum. However, those programs often come with conflicts of interest and credibility issues because they may be designed or sponsored by financial institutions seeking to build brand loyalty and customer base," says Mulcaire. "We offer students a candid and comprehensive financial education at a low cost."

"We mean it when we say turnkey," says Mulcaire. "Student text, audio chapter reviews podcasts, vocabulary flashcards, activities binders, assessments, and free consultations provide schools the option of offering the course as an independent learning experience or even as a flipped classroom course. Teachers can also take advantage of c21's free instructor training," says Mulcaire.

More digital changes are coming to c21 Publishing later this year when it also goes online with the companion course The 21st Century Student's Guide to Financial Literacy - Going Global, a fun, student-centered exploration of commerce, business, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

"Our goal is to make it easy for schools to jump in and get started. Everything is teed up to immediately offer a dynamic 21st century financial literacy learning experience to students," says Mulcaire.

Susan Mulcaire, a teacher and attorney from California, holds degrees from UC Berkeley, Santa Clara University School of Law, and a teaching credential.

