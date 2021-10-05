Publishers Achieve Success Scaling Their Premium Sponsored Content Programs with Nativo Enterprise Ad Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the leading technology provider for branded and sponsored content, announced today significant growth and adoption of its Enterprise Ad Platform (EAP). Publishers have leveraged sponsored content offerings to increase their revenue and provide premium, differentiated offerings to their advertisers. This type of program can be hindered by the labor they necessitate to execute, often limiting their overall revenue potential.

Nativo's platform enables publishers to cut the time and effort needed to execute sponsored content by more than half while increasing performance for their advertisers. This includes advanced creative tools made for content, creative optimization, and integrated content landing page technology with built-in support for custom templates, interactive content, stories and video.

"Our content studio team leverages Nativo's Content Landing Page product to quickly build sponsored content articles that can be promoted through native ads on-site and other paid channels. This execution gives us advanced control and insights into user engagement while maintaining the overall site experience," said Giovanni Lim, Senior Digital Planner at Los Angeles Times. "The content we create and distribute through the Nativo Platform performs with high levels of engagement that our clients love to see."

Publisher-enabled technologies are increasingly important for publishers actively selling branded and sponsored content. Year-over-year, Nativo has seen a 20% increase in publisher-sold Native Article impressions and a 55% increase in publisher-sold creatives trafficked through the platform. By utilizing Nativo's Enterprise Ad Platform's advertising and creative management technologies, brands such as Hearst have experienced a 6x return on overall investment. These high-performing results have led to new and expanded partnerships with media brands including LA Times, A360 Media, Axios, LEARFIELD Communications and TAN Media.

"Nativo's Enterprise Ad Platform put publishers in control to create the most effective and engaging branded content campaigns while reaching relevant audiences with native formats," said Jason Kalin, Chief Business Officer at Nativo. "We are excited about our year-over-year growth and look forward to continuing to expand our solutions to deliver better content management tools and insights for our partners."

The end-to-end platform offers publishers the ability to build and grow native advertising and sponsored content from conception to direct sales with the underlying goal to improve efficiency, increase sales and preserve the overall site experience. Nativo plans to release new features to further improve operational efficiencies and provide flexibility with additional selling options over the coming months.

For more information about Nativo and its Enterprise Ad Platform, please visit www.nativo.com.

About Nativo

Nativo is redefining native advertising and sponsored content by creating meaningful consumer connections at scale for brands, publishers, applications and commerce. We make scalable and insightful storytelling with immersive content possible for brands. At the same time, our platform enriches monetization and the overall user experience for publishers, applications and commerce with exclusive formats and low latency serving. Nativo is focused on improving consumer experiences on the open web with integrated and brand safe ad formats and content executions. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

