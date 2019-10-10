Publishers of the Bestselling Book Series, 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls,' Will Release a New Volume, '100 Immigrant Women Who Changed the World,' in Fall 2020

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Girls—the award-winning cultural media engine behind the New York Times bestselling book series and podcast, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls—announced today that it will release the new volume of the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls series in fall 2020. The announcement comes as the world celebrates International Day of the Girl on Friday, October 11.

Packed with 100 bedtime stories about the lives of 100 extraordinary immigrant women from the past and present, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Immigrant Women Who Changed the World recognizes those who left their homeland to seek refuge, to realize their dreams, and to share their invaluable contributions with the world. Readers will fight climate change with Xiye Bastida-Patrick, captain a cricket team with Lisa Sthalekar, strategize global affairs alongside Madeleine Albright, launch a music, beauty, and fashion career with Rihanna, and much more. All of the stories are accompanied by gorgeous, full-page, full-color portraits, illustrated by female artists from all over the globe.

Rebel Girls is partnering with the International Rescue Committee, an organization committed to equal opportunity for all humans, no matter where they come from. Rebel Girls will donate $1 for every copy sold of the English language edition of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Immigrant Women Who Changed the World within the US, CA, UK, AUS and OM, for the first-year post-publication.

With the addition of this volume, the Rebel Girls brand continues its legacy of telling diverse stories and introducing young girls to a wide breadth of brave and inspiring women. Elena Favilli, Founder and CEO of Rebel Girls, said of the book: "In a time where politicians around us keep talking about building walls, I felt it was my duty to voice the stories of bold immigrant women who have changed the world through our new volume of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. Today's Rebel Girls are first and foremost the millions of girls and women who are escaping war and violence in their home countries to seek refuge somewhere else. Like the immigrant women featured in this book, these young refugee women are those who will invent the next vaccine, who will discover the next volcano, who will surf the next monumental wave. As an immigrant myself, it is important to highlight both the struggles and successes that come along with this journey. My hope is that girls who feel unsafe, unwelcome, or out of place in their current country can find comfort in these incredible stories. It is just as important that non-immigrant girls read these stories to gain insight into the lives of these women and become inspired by their experiences."

Last week, the Turkish government's board for the protection of minors from obscene publications said that Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls should be partially banned because it could have a "detrimental influence" on young people. Rebel Girls' mission is to create a more equal world and the incident proves the ongoing need of the Rebel Girls movement.

"We created these books so that girls and women all over the world have access to the largest and most diverse representation of female role models. This incident proves the ongoing need for the Rebel Girls movement. We will never stop telling stories that help women break free," said Favilli.

About Rebel Girls:

