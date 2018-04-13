Publisher's Weekly Names Austin Macauley USA One of the Fastest Growing Publishers

Beginning their operations in the UK in 2006, Austin Macauley has become one of the biggest independent publishers in the world. They now have offices in New York and Sharjah, they also plan to open offices in Australia, Canada, and South Africa in the coming years.

The New York office, which celebrated its 1st anniversary on January 20, 2018, has become a popular destination for authors looking to tell their stories. Austin Macauley USA has recently published 'Two Times Platinum' written by the sports/entertainment lawyer Lloyd Zane Remick. Other prominent titles include 'Menace' by Ian M. Evans, 'Flights of Poetry' by Ronald Rowbottom, and 'The Voyage' by Paul Thomas.

Exciting upcoming titles include 'Outsiders' by Ross Graham, 'Places' by Debbie Leigh, 'If It Takes a Lifetime' by Bruce Whitehead and hundreds of other titles. The publisher is expecting more growth in 2018. They have increased the number of employees in their New York offices to accommodate the expected title output.

International director Jade Robertson is expecting a huge increase in title output in 2018, and to accommodate the growth, more staff has been added to the New York office; the press is now being distributed by Baker & Taylor Publishing Services. "It's been truly rewarding to see how the New York office has grown since opening its doors in 2017, and we are committed to continuing to broaden our presence both at home and abroad to support our expanding list of talented authors," Robertson says.

The publisher will be attending the upcoming New York Book Con and Expo in June. This is the second time that Austin Macauley will be participating in the event. They will also be in attendance at the London Book Fair, Sharjah Children's Reading Festival and Abu Dhabi International Book Fair as well.

Austin Macauley Publishers LTD has a simple policy, to cast their net as widely as possible in search of great books. At a time when publishers and literary agents are closing their doors even to authors with a proven track record, they continue to accept unsolicited work from both new and established writers. To help them with the sometimes daunting and nerve-wracking task of sending their cherished work to a publisher, they endeavor to make our submission process as friendly and efficient as possible. They have offices in the UK, US, and UAE. Their goal is to collect great manuscripts from talented authors and bring their stories to the readers.

