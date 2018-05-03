Publishers Weekly Reviews Why KerrHill's CEO, George Phirippidis, Captures Readers Through His Innovative Management Guide "The 6 Functions of Management"

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KerrHill is thrilled to share the company's CEO's recent feature in Publishers Weekly. In addition to developing some of the top management tools and trainings in the field, George Phirippidis is an innovative author. His book, The 6 Functions of Management: A practical action planning guide for people in management, teaches the imperative skills that help readers become successful managers in ever changing job markets.

KerrHill's CEO George Phirippidis Reveals the Crucial Management Lessons for Managers of All Levels in his "Six Functions of Management" Guide George Phirippidis - Author of The 6 Functions of Management: A practical action planning guide for people in management

The 6 Functions of Management focuses on what Phirippidis calls the six most crucial lessons of management- communication, planning, organizing, staffing, controlling, and leading. Each chapter captures the reader with eye catching visuals, interactive development tools and self-scoring assessments. The author enhances the learning material with personalized stories of how his own shortcomings as a manager contributed to valuable learning lessons and growth experiences.

The reviewer notes that another one of the book's strengths consists of its uncluttered format, which allows readers to quickly scan for pertinent topics and extract nuggets of relevant advice.

Phirippidis wrote The 6 Functions of Management to supplement the materials provided through KerrHill's management development programs. It's also a solid introduction into the KerrHill courses and ethos, and can be used as a standalone resource. The key differentiators in KerrHill's programs are the sustained application of its learnings and its built-in follow up sessions to ensure participants are on track of meeting their professional and personal goals.

Tamea L Franco, whose company utilized KerrHill's training services, complements the book, "Our company sent two key employees to a KerrHill seminar last month. They have encouraged all of us to get this book. For the first time, we are all talking the same language and engaging from a point of understanding our issues, goals, obstacles, and actions. It's a tried and tested management tool. I like what I see it doing to encourage growth within our company."

KerrHill provides companies with a range of business management services and tools, including strategic planning, management training, executive coaching, team building, job benchmarking, and customized programs. KerrHill stands behind the effectiveness of the company's curricula, offering clients a built-in return on investment within 45 days of participation.

Phirippidis shares his belief posted on the company's website that "A company's success is revealed through its commitment to advancing its people's knowledge, talent, skill, and training."

Over the past 27 years, KerrHill has developed some of the leading managers in business. The company specializes in providing the information and tools that create efficient, top-quality leaders in all types of businesses – from small to billion dollar enterprises. The unique and proprietary tools available at KerrHill lead businesses into the future, so they can make viable modifications that influence every aspect of their company's growth.

