Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2020-2021: Competitive Analysis of 13 Leading Publishers

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses the opportunities in the PreK-12 school market and the strategies at work in the industry that provides instructional materials to schools.

The report defines the major segments of the instructional materials industry - core basal curriculum, courseware, state-level tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines - and sizes the individual segments and the overall instructional materials industry, which are projected to come in at $8.6 billion in 2020.

This report provides detailed information on the state of the industry, particularly in 2019, as well as the drivers of change in 2020 and for the future through 2023, including the most significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Topics in Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2020-2021 include:

Drivers of and challenges to industry growth by segment - including cyclical nature of instructional materials adoption.

Latest enrollment and market data for public, private, charter school students and those attending home schools and virtual schools.

Up-to-date policy initiatives at the state and federal levels.

Trends in state and federal funding for education.

Drivers behind the change in the pace of the uptake of courseware and digital supplements in schools.

The resurgence of interest in literacy, history and civics and the growing interest in and need for social and emotional learning, as well as professional development for teachers.

Trends in mergers and acquisitions in the educational publishing/ed-tech industry.

Competitive analyses of 13 leading publishers: Cambium Learning Group, Cengage (National Geographic Learning), Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, K12 Inc., McGraw Hill, Renaissance, Rosetta Stone , Savvas Learning, Scholastic, School Specialty, and Scientific Learning.

, Savvas Learning, Scholastic, School Specialty, and Scientific Learning. Market segment projections through 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Cambium Learning Group

Cengage (National Geographic Learning)

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

K12 Inc.

McGraw Hill

Renaissance

Rosetta Stone

Savvas Learning

Scholastic

School Specialty

Scientific Learning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qfn01

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

