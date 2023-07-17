Publishing of Caverion's Half-year Financial Report for January−June 2023 on 3 August 2023

Publishing of Caverion's Half-year Financial Report for January−June 2023 on 3 August 2023

Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January−June 2023 will be published on Thursday, 3 August 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Half-year Financial Report on Thursday, 3 August 2023, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at the company's premises, Torpantie 2, 01650 Vantaa, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Jacob Götzsche and CFO Mikko Kettunen. The event is held in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast and conference call

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call by registering beforehand on the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009622

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones

Half-year Financial Report published

The news conference, conference call
and live webcast

Recorded webcast 
available

EEST (Helsinki)

08.00

10.00

12.00

CEST (Paris, Stockholm)

07.00

09.00

11.00

BST (London)

06.00

08.00

10.00

EDT (New York)

01.00

03.00

05.00

For additional information, please contact: Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

