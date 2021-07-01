Publishing Technologies Innovator, TNQ, Brings Its Boutique Publishing Services Onshore with Office in North America

CHENNAI, India, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TNQ, a leading Indian publishing technologies innovator, announces the opening of its first North American office (TNQ NA) in the Toronto - Waterloo region. TNQ NA will serve the company's customer base of learned societies and universities, and STM publishers in the US, Canada, and South America. TNQ delivers its end-to-end bouquet of publishing services off a strong technological backbone which enables the delivery of both boutique, non-standard journals and book production for prestigious societies as well as of high-standard, cost-effective, quick turnaround volume production for large publishers. TNQ's innovative technologies include Proof Central, which is widely accepted as the best online HTML author-proofing solution in the STM publishing world and Smart Central, an API based micro-service platform that will be the core of its production technology and can be used by customers to transform their internal workflows.

TNQ's new office in North America supports TNQ's commitment to helping society, university, and other STM publishers better serve their authors with customer support and service in local business hours.

"The Toronto - Waterloo corridor, where TNQ will be located, is considered an advanced source of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) talent and is home to many AI/ML startups. TNQ NA will tap into this and develop an AI R&D hub to support TNQ Technologies' existing and well-known publishing technology products and infrastructure." said Abhigyan Arun, Chief Executive Officer, TNQ Technologies.

About TNQ Technologies

India-based TNQ Technologies is a publishing technology and services company founded in 1998. TNQ's technology products and services are widely used by leading publishers of scientific, technical, and medical (STM) books and journals worldwide and through them by several million scholarly authors. TNQ delivers a wide range of services for 6 out of the 10 largest English language commercial publishers and has experience of working with over 100 prestigious societies, associations and university presses.

TNQ's publishing services are end-to-end from approved manuscript to print and online deliverables. They include project management, copyediting, XML conversion, graphics processing and illustration, pagination, and final deliverables in all formats. In 2020, TNQ handled close to 4 million book and journal pages. Almost 40% of these pages were from North America and almost all of these North American pages are those of prestigious societies doing basic and clinical research in the Health Sciences.

TNQ's technology products form a comprehensive suite covering authoring, manuscript submission, peer review, proofing, and paging. Amongst them are:

Author Café, a knowledge management system supporting scientific research. It is currently being used by more than 10,000 students and faculty at Indian academic institutes, to create, collaborate and circulate reports, theses, and dissertations.

Proof Central, widely accepted as the best available online HTML author-proofing platform in the STM publishing world.

Page Central, a patent-protected, fully automated browser-based pagination engine that generates both high quality PDF pages for print as well as interactive pages for online consumption.

RevView Central, makes available an annotatable HTML version of the manuscript to make anonymous peer review interactive and more efficient.

Smart Central, will be the core of our production technology and is used by customers to transform their internal workflows. It comprises:

Smart Diagnostics , to assess manuscript completeness and usability

, to assess manuscript completeness and usability Smart Reference , to process and structure references with high accuracy

, to process and structure references with high accuracy Smart Math, to correctly and automatically break long math equations during pagination

TNQ also offers bespoke technology services, including application development and maintenance, product development, and remote infrastructure management.

In addition to its new North American office, TNQ Technologies has two offices in South India, in Chennai and Coimbatore, and an office in London, UK. The company has more than 3200 employees, almost all of them with a strong educational background in science or technology.

The company's mission is to provide the highest quality STM content and technology products for both print and web, using creative, cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

TNQ is an equal opportunity employer with regard to gender, religion, caste, and ethnicity. The company has a firm commitment to employee and community welfare and to the world of science in India and its betterment.

