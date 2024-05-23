Publishing the Lite Paper of Animechain.ai, a Creator-first Project Using AI and Blockchain

TOKYO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Animechain.ai has published a lite paper outlining Animechain.ai, a project using AI and blockchain to support creators with their creative activities. The project will develop an opt-in model specialized in anime production that resolves copyright issues while securing the traceability of training data and output by harnessing blockchain technology. Our aim is to establish an ethical ecosystem that ensures creators and rewards them appropriately. We will also provide an AI-based production support tool to empower creativity and optimize the workflow. Furthermore, AI Rights Assets (AIRA) support investments in anime IPs, and together with the ecosystem sharing the value of our unique token, they will uphold sustainable growth for the anime/content industry. We will support the expansion of the anime market and assist creators with their creative expressions.

What is the "Anime Chain Initiative"?

This initiative aims to expand the content ecosystem, set up an environment where creators can continually engage in production, and maximize their earnings.

1. Setting up an environment safe and secure for creators

With our goal to respect creators' rights, we will provide a generative AI rebuilt from the foundation model utilizing opt-in material that has received the consent of the rights holders, along with related tools. Furthermore, in order to ensure the transparency and legitimacy of the generative AI, we will record the development process on the blockchain. This approach aims to address both copyright and ethical issues related to generative AI.

2. Resolving the labor shortage in the content industry

Despite the increasing global demand, the Japanese content industry, especially anime, faces a labor shortage in production. To address this urgent situation, we believe adopting generative AI with a legitimate lineage by utilizing the blockchain is essential. Our goal is to create an environment where quality content can be produced more swiftly, even with limited personnel, preventing industry stagnation due to labor shortage and striving for sustainable growth.

3. Maximizing creator earnings

We envision sharing the earnings from the content produced by generative AI not only to the creators but also to the rights holders of the training data based on the history of generation recorded on the blockchain. By disclosing the production process of the keyframes and images used for training data, creators can maximize their earnings, allowing them to focus more on creative production.

Vision

The vision of this initiative is to foster healthy growth in Japan's esteemed entertainment content, such as anime, manga, games, and VTubers, enhancing its sustainability.

In order to expand the content ecosystem even further, we will cooperate with future partners to provide products and services in areas currently not covered in the industry as a whole, such as actively advertising anime characters, matching content with advertising clients, supporting marketing for localizing, and collecting fan feedback.

We aim to expand our network of colleagues by incentivizing supporting partners and contributors through unique ecosystem tokens or similar methods and achieve our vision as soon as possible.

Feedback on the "Anime Chain Initiative"

The "Anime Chain Initiative" was born in response to the specific insights gathered from active professionals in the content industry. We plan to update the initiative based on feedback not only from industry professionals and related companies but also from creators and fans. We welcome your candid opinions to help realize a better vision. Please share your thoughts with us on X (formerly Twitter) using the hashtag #AnimeChain.

