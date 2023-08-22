Publishing.com Achieves Remarkable Rank of #19 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America 2023 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishing.com proudly announces its ranking as #19 on the esteemed Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for 2023, reflecting an extraordinary 3-year revenue growth of 16,497%. The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the most rapidly expanding private companies in the U.S., spotlighting successful businesses within the independent, entrepreneurial sector. Co-founded by Christian and Rasmus Mikkelsen, Publishing.com is at the forefront of empowering individuals to excel in the self-publishing industry.

"We are thrilled and humbled to attain the remarkable rank of #19 on the Inc. 5000 list," expressed Christian Mikkelsen, Co-Founder of Publishing.com. "Our journey has always been about equipping individuals with the tools to transform their lives through self-publishing, and this recognition further motivates us to continue our mission."

Rasmus Mikkelsen, Co-Founder of Publishing.com, also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Being among the top 20 fastest growing companies is a testament to the dedication of our team and the passion of our students. It reaffirms our commitment to reshaping the self-publishing landscape."

Publishing.com's trademarked approach empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds to seize opportunities within the flourishing self-publishing industry on Amazon. With a growing community of over 30,000 students, the company delivers comprehensive courses that encompass every facet of self-publishing. From book formatting and cover design to marketing strategies, Publishing.com guides students through the entire journey.

Over the past year, Publishing.com has not only provided valuable education but has also showcased its commitment to a greater purpose. The 7-Day Profit Challenge resulted in over 3,000 new self-publishers globally, highlighting the company's dedication to fostering economic opportunities within the community. These successes can be explored further in Publishing.com's student success hub.

Additionally, the introduction of the ethical AI publishing software has revolutionized the industry. By streamlining the self-publishing process, Publishing.com has empowered aspiring publishers with efficient tools designed for the digital era. This innovation has significantly impacted the industry, creating new opportunities for publishers worldwide.

As Publishing.com proudly claims the 19th rank on the Inc. 5000 list, its commitment to empowering individuals and shaping the self-publishing industry grows stronger. This recognition amplifies the company's dedication to innovation, education, and community enrichment.

