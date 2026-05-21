Publix Opening Marks Major Milestone for Avenir Town Center --200,000 sq ft Mixed-Use Destination in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of Avenir's Town Center Publix on May 21st, the long-anticipated retail and lifestyle destination is nearing full activation. What started as a forward-thinking concept for a vibrant community hub is now quickly taking shape as a defining destination for residents.

Avenir's Town Center

This mixed-use space spans nearly 200,000 square feet and will serve as a central gathering place for the Avenir's residents. "The Town Center was envisioned as a place where residents can connect, gather, and access everyday conveniences within their own community," said Connie McGinnis, with Avenir Real Estate Services. "The Publix opening represents an important step in bringing that vision to life."

The opening marks an important turning point in the development of the business heart of the community. The facility is designed to integrate residential living with retail, dining, and wellness amenities, featuring wide pedestrian-friendly pathways and golf cart connectivity that enable residents to move throughout the community easily.

Additional upcoming tenants include Walgreens, Field of Greens, Venetian Nail Spa, H&H Bagels, Sloan's Ice Cream, Carmela Coffee, Smoke and Maple Gastropub, and other retail, dining, and wellness operators. The carefully curated mix brings daily essentials, diverse dining options, wellness amenities, and lifestyle services to complement the residential community.

The Town Center features open spaces designed to invite residents to gather and spend time outdoors. This combination of retail accessibility, dining variety, and wellness offerings creates a cohesive neighborhood destination within Avenir.

About Avenir Palm Beach Gardens

Avenir is the most innovative development that has happened to Palm Beach County in a generation. This 4,752-acre sustainable community located in prestigious Palm Beach Gardens was conceived by a creative team of award-winning, visionary architects, designers, and planners who bring creativity and thought to every detail. Everything you'll love about Avenir will be made possible by the sheer volume of wide-open spaces, which is now more important than ever.

Avenir will soon give rise to every amenity imaginable for residents of our over 4,000 new homes, including two resort-style clubhouses, a future working farm, dedicated golf cart paths, spacious dog parks, and over 300 acres of lakes and waterways. More than 2,400 acres will be transformed into a dedicated nature preserve featuring extensive walking trails that residents and their families will enjoy for decades to come.

Media Contact

Julia Smith

[email protected]

205-370-7905

SOURCE Avenir Town Center