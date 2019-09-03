Publix Super Markets Charities Works with Armed Services YMCA to Reduce Hunger

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publix Super Markets Charities recently awarded $5,000 to support hunger relief efforts at Armed Services YMCA branches in Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Campbell, Ky.; and Hampton Roads, Va.; strengthening our military family.

"Millions of people in the Southeast – many of them children and seniors – may not know where they will find their next meal. Together, we can help change that," Kelly Williams-Puccio, Executive Director of Publix Super Markets Charities, said.

With the generous support of Publix Super Markets Charities, the Armed Services YMCA will reduce food insecurity among military children and families through resources such as food pantries, community gardens, and nutrition education. Publix Super Markets Charities' focus areas are youth, education, food insecurity, and homelessness, much like the Armed Services YMCA, whose focus is on healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.

"The Armed Services YMCA is grateful for the support of Publix Super Markets Charities, whose funding and community engagement makes a big impact on the health of our military families," Armed Services YMCA President/CEO William French said.

Socio-economic challenges such as unemployment and hunger are prevalent in military families. A service member's frequent deployment necessitates uprooting family, making workplace reentry difficult for military spouses, which can leave a family financially strapped. Financial strain puts military families at risk for hunger and malnutrition, particularly dependent military children of junior enlisted service members whose salaries put them at or near the poverty line.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

