Publons Partners with SAGE Publishing to Accelerate Reviewer Recognition Across 1,000 Journals

Integrating with all peer review systems, Publons' Reviewer Recognition Service provides instant recognition for reviewers contributions, in full compliance with journal review policies. SAGE authors and editors will have access to Publons' exclusive tools and insights designed to help them understand and serve their peer review community more effectively.

Since the pilot began in June 2016, more than 30,000 SAGE peer reviewers have recorded more than 80,000 reviews on Publons. The significant uptake demonstrates the growing relevance of peer review as a marker of researchers' esteem and subject-matter expertise.

Reviewers for SAGE journals will also benefit from Publons' Historic Review Upload feature. This offers increased visibility and recognition for all reviews, no matter when they were performed. This unique capability streamlines the recognition process for past review activity, adding historic reviews in bulk to researchers' Publons profiles. Evidence of all peer review contributions can be downloaded from a reviewers' Publons profile and used as evidence of their service and standing for promotion and funding applications.

"Our role as a publisher is to build bridges to knowledge by facilitating the publication of high quality research," commented Tessa Picknett, Executive Director, STM, SAGE. "Since our foundation, SAGE has been committed to supporting the communities we serve throughout the research and publication process. A key component of this role is supporting the integral and vital work of peer review. This extended partnership with Publons offers an innovative approach to improve reward and recognition for the important role that peer reviewers play, and we look forward to providing the latest tools and technology to best support our author, editor, society and reviewer communities."

Publons' Managing Director Andrew Preston said: "SAGE was one of the first major publishers to partner with Publons and commit to recognizing their reviewers' worldwide. Their support has been instrumental in opening the debate on peer review and revolutionizing the criteria in which researchers are assessed. We're proud about what this extended partnership means for recognition, innovation, and reputational incentives in peer review."

For more details on the partnership and to see a list of participating journals, visit the SAGE partnership page (https://publons.com/in/sage/).

About Publons

Publons works with researchers, publishers and research institutions to speed up science and research by harnessing the power of peer review. Publons Reviewer Recognition Service integrates with journals' review submission systems to offer researchers evidence of their previously-hidden review contributions. Publons, founded in 2013 and now part of Clarivate Analytics, has offices in Wellington, New Zealand and London, UK. For more information, please visit: publons.com.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About SAGE Publishing

Sara Miller McCune founded SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and educate a global community. SAGE publishes more than 1,000 journals and over 800 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas. Our growing selection of library products includes archives, data, case studies and video. SAGE remains majority owned by our founder and after her lifetime will become owned by a charitable trust that secures the company's continued independence. Principal offices are located in Los Angeles, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Washington DC and Melbourne. www.sagepublishing.comhttp://www.sagepublishing.com/

