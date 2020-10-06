PubNub Announces Chat UI Kits to offer User-Friendly Customized Solutions for Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub, the company behind the world's leading real-time communication platform, today announced new Chat UI Kits to streamline chat development. This new kit is dedicated to making chat development easy and accessible to all—regardless of the language you're building with, or the application developers are creating.

"At PubNub, we are always looking to expand on the potential of chat applications," said Todd Green, CEO of PubNub. "We want to allow developers to focus their time on creating interesting and unique features for their users, and spend less time having to re-create the essential structures of chat offerings from the ground up. Our Chat UI Kits to give you pre-built, plug-and-play chat components that capture all the essential functionality you need to quickly build any chat app—from 1:1 chat to group chat to multi-channel chat—without needing to start from scratch."

PubNub Chat UI Kits are collections of reusable components that help developers build chat experiences quickly, utilizing the PubNub platform to efficiently and easily establish the core of any messaging solution. These have been designed to allow teams to produce chat applications that meet unique use cases and user needs—whether for a personal project or deploying a large-scale telemedicine platform.

As part of this initial rollout, PubNub provides pre-built customized chat apps that provide beautifully designed, functional experiences for a wide range of use cases and levels of complexity. They also allow users to simultaneously communicate through multiple channels, with multiple people, in real-time:

an application offering simple and streamlined group chat, allowing users to branch off from one channel into another at will. Live Events Chat: an application that allows users to simultaneously watch videos or live streams and connect through in-app chat.

an application that allows users to simultaneously watch videos or live streams and connect through in-app chat. Support Chat: an application built with customer service in mind, this chat app allows customer service representatives to speak with customers and address multiple tickets submitted through different channels in one interface.

This first release of our Chat UI Kits provides you with the essential, pre-packaged chat components you need to build any chat application, regardless of your use case. This first phase of PubNub Chat UI Kits focuses on React and React Native, with more frameworks to come in the near future to continuously improve.

For more information and to get started with Chat UI Kits, please visit www.pubnub.com.

