PubNub Appoints Ben Stump as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub , the leading platform for building, managing, and monetizing real-time apps, has announced the appointment of Ben Stump as Chief Revenue Officer. Stump will oversee Go-to-Market strategy for the company, including sales and revenue marketing.

Stump's appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for PubNub, with the release of multiple innovative new products in 2023, including PubNub Illuminate, the first real-time decisioning and analytics product of its kind.

"As CRO, Ben is uniquely positioned to accelerate PubNub's Go-to-Market efforts" said PubNub CEO Todd Greene. "His broad experiences, from a deep technical background as CTO, transitioning over time to a CRO, give him a unique ability to help shape PubNub's expansion in 2025 and beyond."

Prior to joining PubNub, Stump was Chief Growth Officer at Unilog, an eCommerce solution provider, Chief Revenue Officer of WISeKey SA, a global cybersecurity company, and Chief Technology Officer at OpSec Security, the leading brand protection solutions provider, where he was charged with creating, delivering, and evangelizing to the market a new vision and strategy. Stump has also held executive and C-level roles with Westell Technologies, Kentrox and Telcordia Technologies along with various Board positions including Blockpool Limited, a blockchain technology company.

"I am thrilled to join PubNub and eager to help expand the company's positive impact on our customers," said Stump. "Interactive real-time experiences are imperative to the global market PubNub serves. I look forward to accelerating our customers' growth and expanding their footprint."

About PubNub

PubNub is a single platform to build, manage, and monetize real-time interactive experiences in any app, regardless of purpose, scale, or complexity. Founded in 2010, 2000+ companies including DAZN, DocuSign, Gameloft, Logitech, Pocket Gems, RingCentral and Swiggy rely on PubNub to deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build engaging live experiences that are secure, scalable, compliant, and engaging. For more information, visit us at: https://www.pubnub.com .

