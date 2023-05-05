Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size to grow by USD 31.46 billion between 2022 and 2027; Europe to account for 41% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is estimated to grow by USD 31.46 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 5.09%. Europe will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure in leisure activities. In addition, the increasing popularity of wine among the older population and the rising demand for lager, flavored lager, and craft beer types are contributing to the growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market in Europe. For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a Sample Report

The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. All these players compete to meet the needs of consumers and to increase their market reach. The heterogeneous nature of this industry has led to vendors intensely competing against each other based on quality, pricing, service, and menu variations. The current market includes companies of varying sizes. The market faces competition from an unrelated segment, such as fine dining restaurants and local mobile and street vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

J D Wetherspoon plc - The company is an award-winning hotel that owns pubs and bars across the UK and Ireland.

Floreria Atlantico - The company has one of the best cocktail bars in Argentina.

Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - It is an international luxury hotel and resort company that owns hotels, resorts, and bars.

Hakkasan Group - The company has a world-class Chinese dining cuisine restaurant brand born in London.

Market Dynamics

Major Driver – The market is driven by the increasing number of pubs and bars. Socialization at bars and restaurants is a growing trend among urban youth. Over recent years, the urban population has increased significantly. This can be attributed to the increased urbanization rate in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and European countries. The rate of urbanization is also increasing in developing countries in APAC. Changing tastes and preferences for different types of premium beverages among the urban population have increased the number of pubs and bars that offer alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. In addition, increased investments in infrastructure development projects such as airports and expressways are contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trend – The rise in premium products is identified as the key trend in the market. Changes in drinking habits have encouraged consumers to prefer mixing their own cocktails. They are exhibiting increased demand for high-quality cocktails and beverages. Also, consumers are willing to spend more and purchase premium spirits and ingredients. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are changing their menus and adding cocktail lists that feature local, sustainable, or top-shelf spirits. They are also using illustrative drink descriptions on the menu. All these factors are expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Challenge – Threats from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services will challenge the growth of the market. Many people are increasing their preference for home-cooked food than eating at bars and pubs. The growing awareness about healthy eating habits and the risk of lifestyle-borne diseases like heart problems, diabetes, and obesity have led consumers to prefer home-cooked food. Home-cooked food is more nutritious, hygienic, and economical than dining out or takeaway foods. This shift in the eating habits among consumers will negatively affect the market growth.

Company Profiles

The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group., McKs Tavern, Mitchells and Butlers plc, Oberoi Grou, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, PCO, The Atlas, The Cats Eye Pub, The Clumsies, The Dove, and Trailer Happiness.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into beverages and foods.

By application, the market is classified into men and women.

By geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

The luxury hotel market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 54.46 billion. The market is segmented by type (upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury), ownership (chain and independent), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The cafes and bars market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% between 2023 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 73.63 billion. The market is segmented by product (beverages and food), type (bars and pubs, cafes, and specialty coffee shops), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group., McKs Tavern, Mitchells and Butlers plc, Oberoi Grou, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, PCO, The Atlas, The Cats Eye Pub, The Clumsies, The Dove, and Trailer Happiness Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

