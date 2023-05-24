Pubs, Bars, And Nightclubs Market size to grow by USD 31.46 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing number of pubs and bars - Technavio

24 May, 2023, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size is estimated to increase by USD 31.46 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing number of pubs and bars.
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The increasing number of pubs and bars is notably driving the market growth. Population growth in urban areas and a significantly large number of white-collar workers increased the number of bars and pubs. The growing concept of urban youth socializing in bars and pubs is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The number of pubs and bars serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages has attracted the attention of consumers.
Key trends - The rise in premium products is a major trend in the market. As drinking habits grow, consumers prefer to mix their own cocktails. Hence, the demand for premium beverages is increasing. This has a significant impact on the global pub, bar, and nightclub market, resulting in increasing demand for premium drinks.
Major challenges - The threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services is a major challenge impeding the market growth. Foods that are available in bars and pubs are unhealthy and can cause lifestyle-borne diseases like heart problems, diabetes, and obesity. Home-cooked meals are more nutritional, hygienic, and economical as compared to dining out/takeaway foods. Hence, the decreased number of pub-goers will negatively impact the global market during the forecast period.
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market – Vendor analysis
Some of the major Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market vendors are:
- Attaboy
- Boadas
- Floreria Atlantico
- Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.
- Hakkasan Group
- J D Wetherspoon plc
- Kings Head Pub
- Licoreria Limantour
- Maybourne Hotel Group.
- McKs Tavern
- Mitchells and Butlers plc
- Oberoi Grou
- Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH
- PCO
- The Atlas
The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market - Segmentation Assessment
The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market research report extensively covers market segmentation by:
- Product
- Beverages
- Foods
- Application
- Men
- Woman
- Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Chile
- Brazil
- Argentina
Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pubs, bars, and nightclubs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pubs, bars, and nightclubs market vendors
Share this article