Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market to Record 3.60% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Drivers, Threats & Landscape - Exclusive Market Forecast Report by Technavio

Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers pubs, bars, and nightclubs market segmentation by product (beverages and foods) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Product Landscape

The pubs, bars, and nightclubs' market share growth in the beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila, whiskey, and cognac, coupled with stiff government regulations related to distribution and import, are major factors influencing the segment growth.

The increase in the demand for craft beer, premium alcoholic drinks, and imported brands is expected to drive the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market.

Geography Landscape

40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for pubs, bars, and nightclubs in Europe . Market growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

are the key markets for pubs, bars, and nightclubs in . Market growth in will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure on leisure activities will facilitate the pubs, bars, and nightclubs' market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market: Vendor Analysis

The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Accor S.A.

Attaboy

Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd

and Spirits Pte Ltd Floreria Atlantico

J D Wetherspoon plc

Kings Head Pub

Maybourne Hotel Group.

Mitchells and Butlers plc

The Atlas

The Clumsies

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.60 Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accor S.A., Attaboy, Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd, Floreria Atlantico, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Maybourne Hotel Group., Mitchells and Butlers plc, The Atlas, and The Clumsies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

