PubWise Named A Top 40 Innovative Technology Company

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PubWise , the leader in hyperautomation for the digital advertising industry, announced today that it has been named a Top 40 Innovative Technology Company by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of the state's technology industry. TAG will recognize this prestigious group at The Summit 2020 on March 3-4 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

TAG'S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact and efforts in spreading awareness of Georgia's technology initiatives throughout the United States and globally.

"The 2020 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's technology community," said Larry K. Williams, president and CEO of TAG. "The 2020 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."

This year's Top 40 were selected from over 100 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2020.

"Our Smart Path Optimization Technology (SPOT) allows digital advertising teams to execute, test, and prove revenue enhancement opportunities by combining their human resources with PubWise technology at a scale beyond human capabilities alone. We are honored to be recognized by TAG for our innovation in digital advertising hyperautomation," said Stephen Johnston Jr., Founder/CTO for PubWise.

The TAG event will feature internationally recognized keynote speakers, the Top 40 and Top 10 Innovative Georgia Companies competition, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, David Cummings and 16 breakout sessions on global trends and a two-day exhibitor showcase.

About PubWise



PubWise is the leader in hyperautomation for digital advertising. Our patent-pending Smart Path Optimization Technology (SPOT) is an AI/machine learning-driven technology, which enhances audience experience by managing the total impact on browser resources. By allowing publishers to evaluate, measure and manage any number of demand partners at one time, SPOT aligns a site visitor's geography, device characteristics, seasonality, user attributes and other criteria of the visitor with matching demand. SPOT enabled hyperautomation allows a publisher or demand partner to automatically find revenue improving opportunities while eliminating operational hurdles.

Visit PubWise.io for more information, follow us on Twitter at @pubwiseio , or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pubwise.io

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars, TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

For more information, visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com . To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative, visit www.tagedonline.org .

SOURCE PubWise

Related Links

https://www.pubwise.io

