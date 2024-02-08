PUCKER UP THIS VALENTINE'S DAY FOR THE OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE BLOOMIN' ONION BREATH KISS CHALLENGE

News provided by

Outback Steakhouse

08 Feb, 2024, 12:07 ET

Sumit your smooch Feb. 9 – 29 to win the free iconic appetizer

TAMPA, Fla. , Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air and at Outback Steakhouse! Outback is encouraging couples to lean in and go for it this Valentine's Day with the Bloomin' Onion Breath Kiss Challenge. Starting tomorrow, Feb. 9 through the end of the month, snap a picture of the no regrets post-Bloomin' Onion smooch with the hashtag #outbackonionbreath to win a *FREE* Bloomin' Onion for your next date night out.

"Out of all the kisses in your lifetime, the one you'll remember the most comes with a story," said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. "Embrace a memory-making moment and indulge in a shameless Bloomin' Onion breath kiss."

The Bloomin' Onion is Outback's iconic and most popular appetizer, invented by one of Outback's four founders, Tim Gannon, who aimed to create a delicious come-back flavor where guests cannot stop at one petal. Today, Bloomin' Onions are cooked and crafted by Bloomologists and served on a trademarked pedestal displaying the fitting message, "on another level." There is an average of over 200 petals per onion, and Outback uses over 14 million pounds of colossal onions in a year.

Check out the Challenge Rules at https://bit.ly/3HQnrav. Please keep it PG-rated – no one wants to get cancelled!

About Outback Steakhouse®:
There's a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse®. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you've got all the makings of a great experience you'll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We're known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin' Onion. For more information, please visit www.outback.com or the Outback Facebook page.

 

SOURCE Outback Steakhouse

Also from this source

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE IS BRIBING PEOPLE TO CARE ABOUT RANKING #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH FREE BLOOMIN' ONIONS

Admit it: You don't care that Outback Steakhouse® ranked #1 in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) survey for overall satisfaction, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.