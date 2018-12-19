PUCT Approves TNMP General Rate Review Settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TNMP, the wholly owned Texas transmission and distribution utility subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), received unanimous approval today by the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) of its unopposed general rate review settlement. The settlement was filed with the PUCT on Nov. 2, 2018.

The settlement provides a return on equity of 9.65 percent and a capital structure of 55 percent debt and 45 percent equity. The new rates, TNMP's first since current rates were approved in 2011, will be implemented Jan. 1, 2019 and incorporate the return of federal tax savings to customers.

The settlement reflects a $10 million net increase to base rates for retail and wholesale customers and a $73 million increase to rate base, which is incremental to previous Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) filings and Advanced Metering System (AMS) investments. Consistent with TNMP's filing, the increase includes the integration of AMS recovery into base rates, including collection of the remaining unrecovered investment.

Once available, documents related to the rate filing can be found at: http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Following the implementation of new rates, TNMP expects to make a Transmission Cost of Service filing in January 2019.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:



Analysts Media

Lisa Goodman Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2782

