Pudu Robotics to Showcase Groundbreaking Cleaning Robot at ISSA Show North America

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics , the global leader in commercial service robotics, is set to make its first appearance at ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas from Nov. 13-16. Pudu Robotics will be showcasing its groundbreaking cleaning robot, PUDU CC1, at the event, which presents the cleaning industry's most innovative products and services from distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners.

The cleaning industry, facing an uncertain economy and persistent staff shortages, is embracing automation to make operations more efficient, fill job vacancies, and reduce costs. Robots are solving recruitment challenges and high personnel turnover. The PUDU CC1, an intelligent all-in-one cleaning solution, has proven effective in various commercial environments, including office buildings, retail stores, hotels, schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

"Property managers and commercial cleaners demand consistent and cost-effective results," said Robin Zheng, US Manager of Pudu Robotics. "The PUDU CC1, with its automated workflows and ability to clean continuously throughout the day, delivers. The robot is setting the standard in hygiene for autonomous cleaning and alleviating the burden for management by providing immediate access to reports and pinpointing precise areas that require cleaning."

The PUDU CC1 is a multifunctional cleaning robot designed for commercial use. In 2023, the robot's innovative design and functionality earned the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award. The PUDU CC1 integrates sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and dust mopping into one comprehensive solution that provides efficient and thorough cleaning. The robot is equipped with a built-in roller brush, squeegee and removable dust vacuum that allows it to adapt to various environments, including hard floors and soft carpet. For property managers, the PUDU CC1 starts cleaning automatically after business hours every day and generates work reports after each cleaning task, making daily management much easier. Introducing the robot shortens cleaning time significantly and helps save substantial operating costs over time.

Capable of cleaning up to 12,000 square meters in a single day, the PUDU CC1 saves valuable time and labor with an array of automations that effectively eliminate the need for manual intervention, including automatic water addition and drainage, automatic recharging, and a breakpoint resume cleaning function.

The PUDU CC1 leverages Internet of Things (IoT) technology — using elevators to move around floors in a building — as well as for connected devices like access controls and e-gates that make it possible to pass through a building automatically. Notably, the PUDU CC1 can work with motion sensors that track the volume of people entering a space and dispatch the robot for cleaning only if there is a need for it otherwise skip a task if not needed anymore. This approach to cleaning can significantly reduce the cost of machine wear, water, and cleaning agents for property managers. Designed with sustainability in mind, the PUDU CC1 can reduce freshwater usage by 85% compared to traditional cleaning methods. The robot is made from materials that are easy to recycle and uses durable LFP batteries that can last for 2,000 cycles.

By taking on the repetitive and redundant tasks in cleaning, the PUDU CC1 helps to lower the cost of recruitment, training, and management. The robot's user-friendly interface and simple operation make it easy to set up and use with minimal training.

For more information, please visit https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/puduCC1 .

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots with nearly 70,000 units shipped in over 60 countries worldwide. The company's robots are currently in use across a wide variety of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its mission is to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

