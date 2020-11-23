Puerto Rican Beauty Mogul Brand Resumes Expansion into the United States Empowering Latin Women Entrepreneurs

"It is with great pride and excitement we announce that thanks to our partnership with Walgreens, our nail polishes are now available at 738 points of sale throughout the state of Florida," said Bettina Mercado, President at Bettina Cosmetics and also former New York actress who took over the reins of the family business and made it the leading company that it is today.

This expansion is not just about the success story of a Latina-owned company that recognizes the potential for growth in Florida. This launch brings a message of optimism and hope to women leaders who want to start a business.

"When my family gave me the opportunity to take over this company, which has been a family business for six decades, I had a successful acting career in New York. However, I took a chance and embraced this project and we have already seen the fruits of our effort. In the same way, we want to recognize other stories of women who have successfully taken that leap. Their testimonies will help inspire others and with it, boost the economy," said Mercado while explaining the rules and details of the contest.

"Bettina Premia tu Valor" will reward the stories of entrepreneurship of five Hispanic women who even in times of crisis, like those caused by the pandemic, dared to take a leap of faith and launch their company. The initiative will initially roll out in Florida, but will eventually expand into other markets as the brand's growth progresses in the Unites States.

The winners will be honored with a designated nail polish color with their company name, which will be available for sale online. All the proceeds generated from the sales of these nail polishes will go to the entrepreneurs. In addition to the naming, their story will be featured as a testimony of business success.

To enter Bettina "Premia tu Valor", participants will post a photo or video of themselves along with their success story on Facebook or Instagram tagging @bettinacosmeticsusa and @bettinacosmetics using the hashtag #BettinaCosmetics.

Although Bettina will arrive to Florida with initially 50 colors – from classic pinks, reds and nudes, to the modern and daring neons – the idea is that new colors will be introduced according to the seasons of the year. In fact, today, Bettina Cosmetics nail polish line has more than 145 colors.

"If there is something that characterizes Hispanic women, it's that they like to accentuate their natural beauty at all times. We always like to be beautiful. With Bettina Cosmetics, we want Latin women to have nail polish options beyond the traditional ones and to offer colors that match their skin color and mood," said Mercado.

The Bettina Cosmetics brand is not new to Florida. Since 2015, the products have been available at Navarro pharmacies in Miami. This chain has 28 stores in South Florida. Apart from nail polishes, the stores have other products available.

In addition to Navarro, the cruelty-free brand can also be found in 108 Walmart stores in Florida.

"We bring a quality product with beautiful colors while still offering a competitive price that is lower compared to other global brands," said Mercado.

At the moment, Bettina is also participating in discussions of entering the market in Panama, a country that is a commercial bridge in Central America, who is also interested in bringing in the line of makeup designed specifically for the skin of Latin women.

"I also dream of taking our products to places where there are more population of Hispanic women like Texas, New York, New Jersey and more. In fact, from these and other states, we receive several online orders, which tells us there is a demand and brand recognition in many other states," said Mercado.

B-Roll & Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/q61hhkvcdsu2sc2/AADXhgfH9fW9xsrxpoO-mvJDa?dl=0

Since its founding in 1963, Bettina Cosmetics has been celebrating the diversity and beauty of Latinas with products that enhance their natural radiance. Puerto Rico's leading cosmetics brand includes nails polishes, compact powders, foundations, shadow palettes, lipsticks, and brushes. Bettina® Cosmetics has achieved a top position within the vast cosmetics market, not only due to its high quality but also because of its distinctive colors that are much more than the color trends of the moments. The products are available for purchase in Puerto Rico, Florida and online visiting www.bettinacosmetics.com.

Media Contact: María Isabel Sanquírico

Cell Phone: (813) 420-2922

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bettina Cosmetics

