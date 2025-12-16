Puerto Rican street-festival vibes and major prizes mark the 10th Anniversary of Jackpot del Encanto™ in Puerto Rico

The event featured giveaways, entertainment, a special tournament, and a landmark contribution to Susan G. Komen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot del Encanto, in partnership with Aristocrat Gaming™, celebrated its tenth anniversary on the Island in grand fashion with a Puerto Rican fiesta de pueblo-style event, bringing together guests, winners, and partners for a night filled with tradition, music, and big prizes. The celebration took place today at the Popular Plaza of Distrito T-Mobile and welcomed approximately 150 attendees.

Throughout its ten-year trajectory and with a network of 19 casinos across the island, Jackpot del Encanto has continued to position itself as one of the most recognized prize programs and the one that awards the most prizes in Puerto Rico. Throughout 2025, the initiative granted over $4.8 million in prizes to players from all around the island. Annually, Puerto Rico's gaming industry contributes significantly to the local economy, driving growth and delivering meaningful benefits to its people.

The celebration included the integration of Telemundo PR's show Puerto Rico Gana, broadcasting special segments throughout the evening next to host Alex DJ. In addition, a high-energy batucada welcomed guests and set the festive tone that defined the night.

As part of the anniversary, Jackpot del Encanto awarded a total of $90,000 in cash prizes during the event. 18 participating casinos invited their top players to play in a special tournament where up to $10,000 in prizes were distributed—culminating in a celebration that combined competition, entertainment, and tradition. Saritza Alvarado led the on-stage hosting, and once the televised broadcast concluded, Alex DJ joined the crowd for a musical closing featuring the band BLB.

Attendees enjoyed a night inspired by Puerto Rican cultural traditions, including stations with typical foods, local desserts, a caricature artist, live music, and an ambiance that embraced the essence of our iconic fiestas de pueblo.

In a historic initiative, Jackpot del Encanto made a charitable donation to Susan G. Komen, presenting a $10,000 contribution in support of its mission to promote education, awareness, and support for breast cancer patients.

"It's an honor for us to celebrate a decade of Jackpot del Encanto and all the enrichment it has brought to Puerto Rico," said Craig Toner, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "For ten years, players in Puerto Rico have enjoyed the best Aristocrat Gaming innovations, paying out millions of jackpots while contributing back to the community. We look forward to continuing its legacy in Puerto Rico."

The event marked a memorable close to a year of accomplishments, reaffirming Jackpot del Encanto's commitment to responsible entertainment, local economic development, and support for causes that create positive impact across Puerto Rico.

