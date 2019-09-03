Puerto Rico FASTSIGNS® Team Recognized by the International Franchise Association as a Franchisee of the Year

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jose Corujo, Juan A. Rivera, and Teresa Caballero, Master franchisees and owners of all three FASTSIGNS Puerto Rico locations, have been recognized by the International Franchise Association (IFA) with its annual Franchisee of the Year Award during the IFA's Franchise Action Network Annual Meeting this month.

The Franchisee of the Year award recognizes top performers from various franchise brands whose outstanding performance and contributions enhance the growth and development of the franchising model and their specific brand.

"FASTSIGNS of Puerto Rico represents the brand with passion and excellence, helping grow the network both domestically and internationally," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the leading sign and visual graphics franchisor with more than 700 locations worldwide. "Not only are they committed to FASTSIGNS, they are also committed to helping their local community and consistently making a positive impact. Despite the issues that the islands have recently faced - from the devastation and rebuilding after Hurricane Maria to the economic concerns and political environment - this team continues to move forward, inspiring others along the way. We are thankful to have them as members of the FASTSIGNS family."

In January of this year, the Puerto Rico team also received the 2019 FASTSIGNS of the Year Award, the most prestigious recognition that is given to the FASTSIGNS franchisee who best represents the FASTSIGNS brand in their community and the network.

About the FASTSIGNS Puerto Rico locations

FASTSIGNS® locations are locally and independently owned and operated. The sign, graphics and visual communications companies provide comprehensive visual marketing solutions to customers of all sizes—across all industries—to help them attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables, digital signage and marketing materials. To learn more, visit:

FASTSIGNS of Carolina | fastsigns.com/2119 | 787.946.4465

FASTSIGNS of Caguas | fastsigns.com/2005 | 787.961.6446

FASTSIGNS of Guaynabo | fastsigns.com/609 | 787.966.7446

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

