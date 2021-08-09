Puerto Rico Highlights Eight Under-Discovered Wonders For Travelers To Explore

"Travelers have developed a newfound appreciation for traveling consciously, and Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for those who want to reconnect with nature, but not the crowds. Through 'Population: YOU,' we encourage the exploration of the Island's natural resources safely and responsibly. American travelers will quickly realize that Puerto Rico has the allure of an exotic destination with the ease and convenience of not needing a passport," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

From hidden waterfalls to secluded beaches, each location has been intentionally chosen and many can only be discovered by foot or by sea—their names will not be revealed. The eight locations are marked with a locally sourced, environmentally friendly sign with the location's latitude and longitude coordinates and a clue because over the next month, Discover Puerto Rico will share a scenic picture of each "Population: YOU" sign through its website , Facebook , and Instagram pages and ask followers to find these hidden gems next time they venture to the Island. Hint, explorers will find themselves, and possibly only themselves, and…

A wondrous waterfall

A forest of pristine pinecones

A canyon full of curiosities

An off the beaten path beach paradise

A delightfully uninhabited island

A few singing coquís

An occasionally accessible beach cave

A couple of curious seagulls

"We're excited to see this initiative come to fruition and appreciate the work that Discover Puerto Rico has put into generating awareness of our natural wonders that can be found throughout the Island," said Rafael Machargo Maldonado, Secretary of DRNA. "Our Island truly has so much to offer and we look forward to having travelers continuing to experience Puerto Rico off the beaten path with our help and guidance."

Discover Puerto Rico has also enlisted the help of on-Island influencers Luis Sousa, of @sousa_pr , and Miguel Camilo, of @latitudperfecta , to help identify these hidden gems and tease the locations with scenic images and footage to entice adventurers to their homeland. Discover Puerto Rico will reshare photos of adventurers who visit Puerto Rico, find these locations, snap a photo and share on Instagram tagging #PRPopulationYou. These signs will remain installed well beyond the summer months for those who would like to seek out these locations and add them to their future travel plans.

Outside of these eight distinct locations, Puerto Rico has a plethora of natural offerings for travelers to explore, including three of the world's five bioluminescent bays, the only rainforest in the U.S. forest service, El Yunque Rainforest, a breathtaking dry forest, stunning pink salt flats, unique cave systems, and more. As a U.S. territory, there's no passport, currency exchange, or new phone plan required for Americans – and English is widely spoken, offering ease of travel.

It is recommended that visitors check entry requirements prior to visiting as these have recently been updated. For example, fully vaccinated travelers coming from the mainland do not require a negative COVID test result upon entry. Additionally, masks are no longer required for outdoor spaces for fully vaccinated travelers, among other protocols. Follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook to stay up-to-date on the latest, and for more information about Puerto Rico and things to know ahead of time as you plan to book, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

