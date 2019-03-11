Puerto Rico Officials to Host Opportunity Zones Conference Alongside U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 14th at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration ("PRFAA"), Invest Puerto Rico ("InvestPR"), the Puerto Rico Public Private Partnerships Authority ("P3"), and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency ("COR3"), will host a conference addressing opportunity zones in Puerto Rico in collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and current investors.

Key private sector speakers and government officials will discuss the game-changing impact of Puerto Rico's opportunity zones and invite investors to leverage private capital to be a part of the island's economic transformation. Opportunity zones are just one of many incentives the current administration has implemented alongside innovative initiatives and aggressive local tax benefits to attract inbound investment to reconstruct the island's economy and infrastructure to build a stronger, better Puerto Rico.

Participants will include private sector speakers and government officials such as Governor Ricardo Rosselló, Treasurer of the United States Hon. Jovita Carranza, Counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury Daniel Kowalski, PRFAA Executive Director Carlos Mercader, P3 Executive Director Omar Marrero, Chief Investment Officer and Senior Advisor to the Governor Gerardo Portela, Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce Manuel Laboy, and Chief Executive Officer of InvestPR Rod Miller.

To register for the event, please visit www.ozprsummit.com.

