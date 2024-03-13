Puerto Rico Police Bureau Continues Expansion of Axon Body Cameras to First Responders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that the Puerto Rico Police Bureau has equipped officers across the territory with Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras backed by Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence. This expansion follows the successful deployment of Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras and Axon Fleet 3 in-car cameras for first responders last year.

This latest deployment follows public policy issued by the Governor of Puerto Rico, Hon. Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia, and the directives set by the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety of Puerto Rico, Alexis Torres Ríos, in August of 2022 to deploy body-worn cameras as a part of a long term modernization strategy. According to Inspector Noel Méndez Rivera, Assistant Secretary for Operations and Intelligence, Department of Public Safety, Axon was selected due to the efficient live streaming functionality, geolocation and automatic activation with Axon Signal technology, as well as security and chain of custody of its body-worn cameras.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Puerto Rico Police Bureau as they continue to enhance their public safety solutions to protect their communities," said Jose Colon, Axon's Regional Manager for the Caribbean. "This latest procurement demonstrates their ongoing dedication to leveraging the latest technology to increase officer and community safety, putting them at the forefront of public safety technology."

Last year, Puerto Rico Police outfitted officers with Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras and Axon Fleet 3 in-car cameras, which were met with positive reception from both community and officers alike. With this latest purchase, Puerto Rico Police Bureau continues to demonstrate their commitment to keeping the citizens and first responders of Puerto Rico safe.

"We are proud to continue to bring advanced technology solutions to our first responders," said Inspector Méndez. "By outfitting officers with the latest body-worn cameras and solutions we are able to continue to protect the people of Puerto Rico."

