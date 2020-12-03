Puerto Rico pursues top tier professionals to boost its economic development

Developed and led by the Puerto Rico-based nonprofit ConPRmetidos, the program's objective is to connect professionals and anyone who wants to contribute to the island's economy with employment opportunities on the island. Through various tools and resources that enable networking with key stakeholders as well as provide valuable information for professionals in myriad sectors, the first phase of the platform's utility focuses on the tech sector, specifically software development and design, but also finance, accounting, business analyst, and digital marketing.

"ElComebackPR.org is an invitation for Puerto Rican professionals that have left the island, to return and -- with their talent - contribute to Puerto Rico's economic transformation. The invitation is also open to non-Puerto Rican professionals, who can take advantage of the island's many benefits – quality of life and vibrant culture, infrastructure, U.S. laws and regulations, a familiar banking and financial ecosystem, and more," said Isabel Rullán, executive director of ConPRmetidos.

The executive also noted that Puerto Rico is primed for progress, anchored in its spirit of resiliency. The local business ecosystem is robust and features a variety of companies in myriad sectors doing work that impacts local, U.S., and international markets. "Puerto Rico's economic development strategy, coupled with our infrastructure, business climate, and culture, make the Island of Enchantment a true Island of Opportunity," Rullán commented.

"Progress is fully dependent on people power. Our mission is to tell the people that have acquired professional experience and miss their family, or want to enjoy everything that Puerto Rico has to offer, that this is a great opportunity for them to relocate and boost our economy. Simultaneously, we want to retain local talent and let them know that there are job opportunities in this industry," Rullán added.

To learn more about current job opportunities in Puerto Rico, one has to register atelcomebackpr.org. After registering, if there is an opportunity that matches the users' profile, ConPRmetidos will match the person to the company. There is no cost to participate in El Comeback, but you can support ConPRmetidos through http://committedtopr.org/ ConPRmetidos is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded in 2012 whose mission is to create a stable, productive, and self-sufficient Puerto Rico.

