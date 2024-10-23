PUERTO RICO WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL, A CULINARY AND CULTURAL CELEBRATION, TO MAKE ITS DEBUT APRIL 3 THROUGH 6, 2025

Inaugural festival puts global spotlight on the island's rich flavors and heritage, while uniting the culinary community for educational and philanthropic causes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puerto Rico's vibrant culinary scene will shine on the global stage in 2025 as the island hosts the first-ever Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival presented by Puerto Rico Tourism Company. Set to debut from April 3 through 6, 2025, at San Juan's La Concha Resort and iconic locations throughout Puerto Rico, this immersive festival will bring together top local and national chefs, wineries, mixologists, sommeliers, and tastemakers to celebrate the island's rich and flavorful heritage.

Created by entrepreneur and restaurateur Robert Weakley, the inaugural festival will showcase an elite lineup of the island's renowned local and national chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and esteemed wineries, offering an unparalleled culinary journey. Guided by Host Chef and Puerto Rico native Mario Pagán, guests will enjoy curated gourmet experiences, tastings from acclaimed chefs and wineries, and engaging activities such as golf and pickleball tournaments, all within a world-class atmosphere that showcases the authentic flavors and beauty that Puerto Rico has to offer.

"This festival will put the spotlight on one of the world's most vibrant and growing food and beverage scenes," says Mr. Weakley. "We are so proud to work with Puerto Rico's great culinary talent, led by Chef Pagán, as well as community and business leaders who are reinforcing it as a premier destination for food and culture. We can't wait for everyone to join us from April 3 through 6, 2025, for this extraordinary experience."

The inaugural Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival aims to have a positive impact on the island's economy by promoting locally sourced products such as Puerto Rican coffee, produce, and artisanal goods. By providing a platform for local businesses to engage directly with attendees, the festival will foster entrepreneurship, strengthen local connections, and encourage long-term economic growth.

"The Puerto Rico Tourism Company is constantly looking for strategic partnerships and events that will enable us to position the island as the ideal destination for those who seek diverse and vibrant locations, whether for leisure or for business. Gastronomy is an intrinsic part of our culture, and Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival will provide the perfect venue to showcase the fusion of cultures that have created our creative and elevated gastronomic scene, as well as the attractions, locations and unique qualities that make Puerto Rico a renowned world-class destination," said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Benefiting from the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is Puerto Rico Eats for Good , a year-round charitable initiative dedicated to advancing culinary and wine education as well as career development through scholarships and mentorships. Participating students will gain valuable experience working with top culinary talent and receive support to secure jobs or start their own culinary ventures. An advisory board of seasoned chefs and restaurateurs will serve as mentors, guiding students in areas such as location scouting, finance, menu and wine list development.

"We are thrilled to make philanthropy and giving back a key pillar of our festival," says Mr. Weakley. "By supporting local culinary education through Puerto Rico Eats for Good, we are creating opportunities for future talent to thrive, investing in the next generation of culinary superstars."

More information about the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival will be released in the coming months, and guests can stay informed by visiting the website .

About Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival presented by Puerto Rico Tourism

A celebration of gastronomic excellence infused with local flavor and tradition, Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is a four-day culinary and cultural immersion experience, scheduled to debut April 3-6, 2025, at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival brings an all-new culinary experience to the island, uniting national and local chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, and winemakers. Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival seeks to make a meaningful impact on the community via the Puerto Rico Eats for Good nonprofit, fostering a spirit of generosity that extends far beyond the dining table.

About Puerto Rico Eats for Good

Puerto Rico Eats for Good, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity for Puerto Rico's culinary and hospitality students. As the philanthropic arm of the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, the organization raises funds through culinary events and year-round initiatives to provide scholarships, on-the-job training, and career support. By offering professional development and investing in local talent, Puerto Rico Eats for Good aims to contribute to the island's vibrant culinary scene and ensure long-term success for its students and professionals.

SOURCE Puerto Rico Wine and Food