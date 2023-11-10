PUFF CANNABIS COMPANY TALKS TURKEY AS IT IS SET TO HOST 2ND ANNUAL THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAY

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puff Cannabis Company, headquartered in Madison Heights, is proud to announce its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, November 15-21, at Puff locations statewide. Since opening its doors in 2019, Puff Cannabis has remained committed to providing premier cannabis products at the best prices and hiring the most educated and customer service- oriented staff.

Founder and President Justin Elias passionately shared his vision for the company stating, "The goal of Puff Cannabis Company from the beginning has been to offer top- notch cannabis products while building a knowledgeable and customer- focused team. We are honored to have grown to 12 dispensary locations throughout Michigan in only four years, with many locations on tap to open in 2024."

This Thanksgiving, Puff Cannabis Company will be giving away over 2,500 turkeys to those in need – customers and non- customers alike – with a focus on the communities in which they operate. With locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, Oscoda, Sturgis, River Rouge, Kalamazoo, and Monroe, Puff Cannabis is committed to expanding and supporting those communities.

Elias, reflecting on his own childhood, emphasized the importance of family and the Thanksgiving holiday, saying, "Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together and celebrate. It's also a time to remember those less fortunate.

Distribution dates as follows:

Puff Cannabis River Rouge, 11397 W. Jefferson, River RougeWednesday, November 15
Puff Cannabis Hamtramck, 11931 Joseph Campau, HamtramckWednesday, November 15
Puff Cannabis Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Drive, Madison HeightsFriday, November 17
Puff Cannabis Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave, UticaFriday, November 17
Puff Cannabis Monroe, 14750 LaPlaisance Rd. Suite 180 – Friday, November 17
Puff Cannabis Kalamazoo, 4305 Portage St, KalamazooFriday, November 17
Puff Cannabis Oscoda, 635 S. State St, OscodaSaturday, November 18
Puff Cannabis Bay City, 1680 Marquette Ave, Bay CitySaturday, November 18
Puff Cannabis Sturgis, 651 Wade Rd., SturgisTuesday, November 21
Puff Cannabis Traverse City, 1226 S Garfield Ave, Traverse CitySaturday, November 18

All giveaways will begin at 12pm (while supplies last).
Puff Cannabis Company was founded in 2019 with headquarters in Madison Heights. Puff Cannabis Company with 12 locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, Oscoda, Sturgis, River Rouge, Kalamazoo, Monroe, New Buffalo (opening soon), and Centerline (opening soon) with plans to open an additional 5-10 locations in 2024. Puff Cannabis is a vertically integrated company combining retail, processing, and cultivation. Puff
Cannabis is open Monday through Sunday 9am to 9pm. For more information, please go to: www.shoppuff.com

