Puffer acquires Hemfakta.se, a trusted review site in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puffer is a digital marketing agency that helps customers with their marketing and maximizing revenue through the website. The business has now taken the step into a new business area with the acquisition of Hemfakta.

- This is a great oppertunity for our company to build a strong foundation and expand into other markets. Hemfakta is a consumer products review site in the Nordics with a reputation of offering trustworthy product reviews. For a long period of time we have been looking to expand our business area to increase the customer base and build the companys foundation on "several legs". Then we got the chance to acquire Hemfakta that we believe is both reliable and transparent, says Frida Engström, co-founder of Puffer.

In an increasingly digital age, more and more people are using the internet to see what experts and other consumers think about a particular product before they shop. At the same time, more and more people are experiencing selection stress with the large range of products and brands on the market.

This also means that there is a risk of large gaps between consumers who make a conscious purchase decision, and those who, for various reasons, have neither the time nor the energy to search for the right information. The purpose of Hemfakta.se is precisely that, to make it easier and smoother for consumers to find the right product at the right price, which provides a good basis for a purchase.

On the site, consumers find reviews off the best products in many different categories: household, interior design, recipes, and household appliances. The editors of the site are knowledgeable experts with experience in performing independent product tests.

Hemfakta.se will continue as its own brand under the Swedish company Puffer. In the coming year, the business will keep full focus on strengthening the brand in the Swedish market and the Nordics.

CONTACT:

Contact

Frida Engström

Hemfakta

Flaggan 1338

116 74 Stockholm

[email protected]

Tel +46 73 591 39 60

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18293/3312721/926e64cf07ce5ff1_org.png Hemfakta Reviews

SOURCE Puffer AB