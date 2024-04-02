HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puffshot, a leading e-cigarette brand, has proudly announced its latest achievement in the international design arena, having recently won the renowned French Design Gold Award and the American Good Design Award for 2024. These prestigious recognitions highlight Puffshot's commitment to innovation and excellence in design, underscoring the brand's significant impact within the global design community.

Puffshot E-Cigarettes Triumph with Prestigious 2024 Design Awards, Redefining Vaping Experience

The recognition of Puffshot e-cigarettes with these awards is not just an acknowledgment of its design and functional innovations but also an affirmation of the brand's push towards a healthier and safer direction in the e-cigarette industry. "We are delighted with these awards," said Alex Yu, CEO of Puffshot. "Our dedication to technological innovation is unwavering. We are constantly looking to fulfill consumer needs and are committed to delivering superior quality products that enhance the user experience."

In today's increasingly competitive e-cigarette market, Puffshot's achievements inject new vitality into the brand and provide consumers with more choices. With the brand's growing influence, the future market performance of Puffshot e-cigarettes is highly anticipated.

*Highlighted Features*

PuffShot 300%-500% Reinforced Vaping Experience: World's First Super Battery for 510 Cart and dab concentrate. With a "Collect and Deliver" new design and 5x reinforced vaping experience, it sets new standards in taste preference consistency.

World's First Super Battery for 510 Cart and dab concentrate. With a "Collect and Deliver" new design and 5x reinforced vaping experience, it sets new standards in taste preference consistency. 5x Reinforced Experience

5x Nicotine Content

5x Vapor Volume

5x Extended Duration

Cooling Down Device: The Puffshot Super Battery's design ensures an optimal lower vapor temperature, providing a smoother and more comfortable inhalation experience while enhancing flavor expression. It reduces throat irritation and discomfort, contributing to a more enjoyable vaping experience.

Innovative Mouthpiece/ Straw, Silky Smooth Design: The Fun Straw's silky-smooth design provides a 'clean cup' state with each puff, delivering a cohesive and delightful experience reminiscent of sipping a refreshing beverage.

Patented Portable Super Battery: Puffshot super battery stands out for its lightweight and compact design, making it not only convenient to carry but also comfortable to hold, allowing users to easily slip it into a pocket or bag for on-the-go usage.

Compatibility with Multiple Vaporizers: Puffshot vape cup is compatible with various types of vaporizers, including 510 carts and dab concentrate, providing users with more personalized choices.

Safety Lock Protection: Puffshot vaporizer features a child lock function that remains locked during charging, significantly underscoring the brand's commitment to product safety, providing users with greater peace of mind.

Environmentally Friendly: Puffshot e-cigarettes is made from PCTG, a recyclable material with minimal environmental impact, reflecting a commitment to environmental consciousness and support.

Today, Puffshot, with its unique charm and innovative spirit, is redefining the vaping experience and leading a new trend in the e-cigarette industry.

About Puffshot：

Puffshot brand was founded by Alex Yu（Founder of brand Khree and Heybar）, a veteran in the electronic cigarette industry with over 15 years of experience in the design and development of e-cigarette vaporizers. Alex, not just an engineer but a true enthusiast of e-cigarette culture, understands that it represents more than just a product—it embodies a lifestyle. Devoting his energy to the research of vaporization devices, Alex is committed to driving innovation in the entire industry. Through years of extensive development, Puffshot has successfully launched over a hundred e-cigarette vaporizer devices, each unveiling Alex's dedication to e-cigarettes and his relentless pursuit of meeting user demands. This journey doesn't stop at satisfying market needs but consistently leads the way, offering users diverse choices.

Media Contact: Andy Xu, [email protected]

SOURCE Puffshot