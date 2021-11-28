Puffy Rated Best Mattress For Better Sleep

Puffy's mattresses are available in both memory foam and hybrid varieties and are made in the USA. The unique cloud-like feel of their mattresses is a result of luxurious foams and premium materials, all of which have been certified and sourced from the USA. Industry experts have dubbed the brand America's most comfortable mattress thanks to its distinctive feel.

The original Puffy Mattress, the company's first mattress, has been awarded Best Foam Mattress For Back Sleepers 2022 by Sleepopolis. Their most popular model is the Puffy Lux Hybrid, which has also been given Best Mattress For Side Sleepers With Back Pain 2022 by Forbes, and Best Memory Foam Mattresses 2022 by Sleep Matters.

Puffy's Cyber Monday Mattress Sale is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a mattress that is meant to truly improve sleep. Puffy's mission is built on empowering people with the tools they need for their best night's sleep, and their seasonal sales offer a chance to save on their premium products.

This sentiment is echoed by Puffy CEO Arthur Andreasyan: 'It's our premium formulation of memory foam that makes our mattresses so different. We've spent years perfecting our design to strike the perfect balance between a comfy feel and supportive properties that make for a better night of sleep'.

All Puffy products also come with complimentary shipping, a lifetime warranty, and a 101-night sleep trial that ensures customers can test out their new mattresses from the comfort of their homes without any risk.

About Puffy

Puffy is a mattress company currently operating in the United States and Canada. The Puffy team is committed to developing the most luxurious mattresses, bedding, and bedroom furniture that you can buy online.

Puffy has been featured on The Talk and was recently awarded Best Mattress of 2022. For more information, visit https://puffy.com .

SOURCE Puffy