Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) ("Puhui" or the "Company"), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth ("HNW") individuals and corporate clients, today announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The Company also filed these results on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All amounts in this press release are in USD unless otherwise noted.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 were $596,981 , as compared to $577,645 in the same period of 2019.

were , as compared to in the same period of 2019. The Company continues to add incremental HNW clientele, with new HNW clients transacting with Puhui totaling 42 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 , as compared to 98 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 .

, as compared to 98 for the six months ended . As of December 31, 2020 , the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of five funds with an aggregate of approximately $21.1 million under management, as compared to four funds with an aggregate of approximately $23.5 million as of December 31, 2019 .

, the Company's subsidiary served as manager or general partner of five funds with an aggregate of approximately under management, as compared to four funds with an aggregate of approximately as of . As of June 1, 2021 , the Company maintained sales and service locations based in Beijing , Shanghai , Suzhou, Qingdao and Hong Kong .

, the Company maintained sales and service locations based in , , Suzhou, and . Puhui had approximately $1.0 million of cash and approximately $0.5 million of working capital as of December 31, 2020 , as compared to approximately $0.7 million of cash and approximately $2.3 million of working capital as of June 30, 2020 .

Mr. Zhe Ji, the Chairman and CEO of the Company stated, "We managed to achieve growth in revenue during the six month period ended December 31, 2020, largely due to the considerable growth in China's wealth management industry. This was achieved despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook. After reopening our offices in June 2020, Puhui has successfully navigated its business in attracting new and repeat clients and increasing purchases by existing clients that consist of high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises in China. We are solely focused on incrementally growing our top line in a profitable manner as we continue to build on our solid relationships with our customer base."

Mr. Ji continued, "In 2019, Puhui acquired 100% of the shares of Granville Financial Services Company Limited ("Granville"), a registered Exchange Participant of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. This allowed our company to expand our operations outside of Mainland China into Hong Kong and to take advantage of their financial qualifications and licenses to broaden the Company's existing product portfolio. We are now seeing an increase in cash inflow as a result of the Granville acquisition. We are confident in the Company's ability to expand into overseas markets, which will allow our clients to take advantage of potential IPOs in the Hong Kong markets while de-risking our portfolio through geographical diversification."

Mr. Ji concluded, "We have begun to compile steady gains in our investment portfolio, largely due to considerable growth in our medical and healthcare investments. Since its founding, Puhui has invested in 16 medical projects on behalf of its clients, with two IPOs. We are seeing a broader number of companies monetize operations through IPOs on China's stock exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and European and U.S. capital markets. Our goal is to position the Company appropriately to take advantage of this on behalf of our HNW clients with a new and varied array of financial products that leverage cross-border and alternative-asset investments."

Financial Review for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

Wealth Management

Since our fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 , Puhui's core business has been the marketing of wealth management product advisory services to HNW clients and small and medium enterprises in China . As a growing independent wealth management service provider, the Company maintains a sizable client base, consisting of 1,148 clients as of December 31, 2020 . This compares to 1,106 clients as of June 30, 2020 .

Asset Management

Starting in June 2017 , Puhui also launched its in-house asset management business. As of December 31, 2020 , the Company's subsidiaries served as manager or general partner of five funds with an aggregate of approximately $21.1 million under management, compared to $21.6 million under management as of June 30, 2020 . The decrease was primarily due to dividends to investors and subscription and recurring management fees.

Revenues

The Company categorizes revenues into third-party revenues and related-party revenues. Revenues mainly include one-time commissions, recurring service fees and recurring management fees. Related party revenues consist primarily of one-time commission fees charged for affiliates or recurring management fees received from fund/limited partnership where the Company's subsidiaries serve as manager or general partner. The Company's affiliate is an entity under common control of one of its principal shareholders.

Total revenues were $596,981 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 , compared to $577,645 in the six-month period in 2019, an increase of $19,336 , or 3.3%. The overall increase was mainly due to the slight increase in one-time commissions and recurring management fees.

Cost of Revenues

Puhui's cost of revenues consist of compensation paid to financial product development team members along with benefits. The Company's cost of revenues were $157,233 and $132,334 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, an increase of $24,899 , or 18.8%. Cost of revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 slightly increased mainly due to increase in headcount in product development team.

Operating Expenses

The Company's operating expenses decreased to $2.9 million from $4.0 million in the same period in 2019, a decrease of $1.1 million , or 27.8%, largely due to a decrease in both selling expenses and general and administrative expenses. The decrease in selling expenses was mainly due to the disposal of four office locations and only have 57 employees as of December 31, 2020 , a decrease from 110 in 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an approximately $275,000 decrease in professional fees and an approximately $210,000 decrease in other general and administrative expense.

Net Loss Attributable to Puhui Wealth

Net loss Attributable to Puhui Wealth for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020 was $2.4 million , as compared to $3.0 million for the six month period ended December 31, 2019 , a decrease of $0.5 million , or 17.8%, due to the above reasons.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Management believes that the Company currently has enough cash over the next twelve months to operate at its current levels. Based on its current revenue and expense projection, the Company believes it will generate approximately the same amount of revenue in the coming year as compared to the current year as the Company and China are both recovering from the impact of the pandemic. In addition, several investments made by the Company's managed funds are expected to be liquidated and the Company is entitled to additional performance bonuses. If the Company's revenue does not achieve its expected level, management plans to implement cost saving measures to reduce operating cash outflow. Furthermore, the Company's principal shareholder has committed to provide financial support to fund the Company's working capital needs whenever necessary.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and because substantially all of the Company's business operations and its workforce are concentrated in China and the U.S., the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition have been adversely affected during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

and the U.S., the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition have been adversely affected during the six months ended . As of December 31, 2020 , the Company had cash of approximately $1.0 million , as compared to $0.7 million as of June 30, 2020 .

, the Company had cash of approximately , as compared to as of . As of December 31, 2020 , the Company had approximately $0.5 million of working capital.

Additional Disclosure Concerning COVID-19

The impacts of COVID-19 on Puhui's business, financial condition, and results of operations include, but are not limited to, the following:

The Company reopened our offices in June 2020 as COVID-19 was under control in China . Due to regulations about public gatherings, the Company was not able to hold meetings and seminars for customers and have reduced the headcount of our sales and marketing departments.

as COVID-19 was under control in . Due to regulations about public gatherings, the Company was not able to hold meetings and seminars for customers and have reduced the headcount of our sales and marketing departments. Due to the nature of the Company's business, the impact of the closure on operational capabilities was not significant, as most of Puhui's work force continued working offsite during such closure.

Puhui's customers have been negatively impacted by the outbreak, which reduced their budgets for investment during the six months ended December 31, 2020 . As a result, our expansion of revenue increased though revenue has been negatively impacted for the six months ended December 31, 2020 .

. As a result, our expansion of revenue increased though revenue has been negatively impacted for the six months ended . For the six months ended December 31, 2020 , Puhui's business was impacted by the uncertainty in the macroeconomic outlook as a result of slower economic growth and the impact of COVID-19. Investors became increasingly conservative in investing in financial products, especially products based on equities in China . As such, the aggregate value of wealth management products the Company distributed decreased.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the business disruption and the financial impact related to the outbreak of and response to the COVID-19 outbreak cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













For the Six Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019









REVENUES







Revenues $ 124,320 $ 462,560 Revenues - related parties

472,661

115,085 Total revenues

596,981

577,645









OPERATING EXPENSES







Cost of revenues

(157,233)

(132,334) Selling expenses

(361,632)

(1,017,176) General and administrative expenses

(2,349,118)

(2,822,029) Total operating expenses

(2,867,983)

(3,971,539)









LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(2,271,002)

(3,393,894)









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)







Interest income

35,039

64,445 Other finance expenses

(90,217)

(103,706) Other income, net

13,910

38,057 Total other expenses, net

(41,268)

(1,204)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(2,312,270)

(3,395,098)









(BENEFITS OF) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES







Current

-

- Deferred

(123,002)

32,035 Total income tax (benefits) provision

(123,002)

32,035









NET LOSS

(2,189,268)

(3,427,133)









Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

258,589

(447,733)









NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WEALTH $ (2,447,857) $ (2,979,400)









NET LOSS $ (2,189,268) $ (3,427,133)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Foreign currency translation adjustment

110,405

190,158









COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (2,078,863) $ (3,236,975)









Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interest

261,272

(453,786)









COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PUHUI WEALTH $ (2,340,135) $ (2,783,189)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES







Basic and diluted

11,507,558

11,507,558









LOSS PER SHARE







Basic and diluted $ (0.21) $ (0.26)

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











December 31,

June 30,











2020

2020



















ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS











Cash $ 961,493 $ 744,436



Short-term investments

414,755

515,729



Accounts receivables

111,036

454,411



Accounts receivables - related parties

895,799

1,138,498



Other receivables

105,943

100,302



Other receivables - related party

1,432,205

1,284,676



Prepaid expenses

1,040,370

1,122,164





Total current assets

4,961,601

5,360,216



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

343,569

436,325



















OTHER ASSETS











Long-term security deposits

340,970

422,783



Right-of-use assets

792,553

1,285,145



Long-term prepaid expenses

1,198,950

1,599,647



Deferred tax assets, net

295,445

159,720



Intangible asset, net

869,738

918,787



Goodwill

1,864,053

1,864,053





Total other assets



5,361,709

6,250,135

























Total assets $ 10,666,879 $ 12,046,676



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES











Acquisition payable $ 368,439 $ 368,439



Deferred revenue

1,106,300

1,061,162



Other payables and accrued liabilities

1,043,308

630,457



Other payables - related party

483

6,334



Operating lease liabilities - current

547,589

841,041



Financing lease liabilities - current

50,256

44,791



Taxes payable

71,066

86,656



Current portion of long-term debt

1,254,953

25,835





Total current liabilities

4,442,394

3,064,715



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Operating lease liabilities

273,240

486,970



Financing lease liabilities

49,126

68,826



Loan from related parties

686,375

-



Long-term debt

2,488

1,145,825





Total non-current liabilities





1,011,229



1,701,621





























Total liabilities





5,453,623



4,766,336



































PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)













December 31,

June 30,



2020

2020



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020

-

- Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 49,000,000 shares authorized,

11,507,558 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020

11,508

11,508 Additional paid-in capital

21,911,045

21,911,045 Accumulated deficit

(15,715,146)

(13,267,289) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

24,710

(83,012) Total equity attributable to controlling shareholders

6,232,117

8,572,252









Noncontrolling interest

(1,018,861)

(1,291,912)









Total equity

5,213,256

7,280,340









Total liabilities and equity $ 10,666,879 $ 12,046,676

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the Six Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss $ (2,189,268) $ (3,427,133) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash







used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

172,173

95,187 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

579,786

358,820 Impairment loss on equity securities

-

14,371 Loss from disposal of subsidiaries

21,397

- Deferred tax provision (benefits)

(123,002)

32,034 Change in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivables

368,009

1,432,389 Accounts receivables - related parties

327,037

- Other receivables

113,037

51,572 Prepaid expenses

106,661

(16,514) Long-term prepaid expenses

409,702

387,055 Accounts payable

-

165,109 Deferred revenue

(43,408)

1,303,676 Other payables and accrued liabilities

369,050

(31,319) Operating lease liabilities

(597,352)

(371,283) Taxes payable

(22,116)

(43,148) Net cash used in operating activities

(508,294)

(49,184)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from sales of short-term investments

139,507

7,600 Loans receivable to related parties

(36,931)

- Advances to related parties

-

349,996 Purchases of property and equipment

-

(262,570) Cash acquired from Granville, net of purchase price paid

-

125,365 Net cash provided by investing activities

102,576

220,391









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Loan from related parties

664,387

- Financing lease liabilities payments

(23,017)

(3,515) Principal payments of long-term debt

(13,300)

(12,107) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

628,070

(15,622)









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

(5,295)

50,800









INCREASE IN CASH

217,057

206,385









CASH, beginning of period

744,436

2,004,625









CASH, end of period $ 961,493 $ 2,211,010

PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)













For the Six Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019









SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ - $ 192,619









NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING







ACTIVITIES







Initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities $ - $ 1,889,558 Acquisition of Granville offset with prepayment $ - $ 2,447,259 Acquisition of Granville with payables $ - $ 537,631 Purchase of fixed asset with financing lease $ - $ 139,790

SOURCE Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.

