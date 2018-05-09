Puji Capital Partners with Done + Dusted for Global Content Development

As part of larger initiative with the partnership, Done and Dusted will invest, develop and produce original IP content in a new era of award show programming, entertainment specials, and live events across television, digital, and offline. The new initiative will augment the company's ability to not only service existing brands and clients, but for the company to act as a principal with ownership in new programs where Done and Dusted have built a longstanding industry reputation as pioneers and innovators for 20 years.

"We are all thrilled with this new development in our company. This is a new exciting inflection point in our business that allows us to invest in our own IP and produce the content that will reflect and define a new 'must-see' entertainment programming that appeals to an international millennial-driven audience," said Simon Pizey, CEO of Done and Dusted. "with a truly global media landscape that includes traditional television networks, new media platforms, and offline live events, there is an upward demand for innovative new programming that we see as tremendous opportunity in our future."

Lily Zhao, Managing Partner of Puji China said:

"We want to first congratulate Done and Dusted on this new direction for the business. This marks the beginning of exciting changes we see in the Chinese and global landscape for this kind of entertainment." "From the 2012 London Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies to The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai, where China was front and center on the global stage - these are testaments to Done and Dusted's ability to create that world-class programming and production. This alliance between Done and Dusted and Puji will only accelerate the innovation of media and entertainment in China and around the world."

The companies see opportunities in developing original content and experiences for a new millennial generation in award shows, entertainment specials, and live programming that targets the interest and media consumption behavior of today's audience. Zhao states there is incredible growth at the convergence of distribution including social media, mobile, internet, and e-commerce with today's fastest growing sub-sectors genres including e-sports, mobile gaming, fashion, and pop culture. Puji will also further assemble strategic partners to continue Done and Dusted's expansion globally and local execution in the Asian markets. Zhao says Puji's platform with Shenzhen-based conglomerate, Galaxy Holdings, is setting up as an innovation and turnkey program that provides leading Western companies the infrastructure and access into a larger ecosystem to navigate the complexities of China and mitigate operational and execution risks.

Founded in 1998 in the United Kingdom, Done and Dusted is an award-winning and trusted name in the entertainment industry having produced the biggest entertainment special programming across television, digital, and live events from around the world and has attracted an aggregate number of audience over 10 billion. The company has extraordinary global producing credits including the 2012 London Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremony, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Laureus World Sports Awards, BAFTA TV Awards, Stand Up to Cancer, CNN Heroes, Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, 2017 Fashion Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards. In addition, Done and Dusted works with the biggest names in music and entertainment to produce live television events including Adele, U2, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, and Katy Perry. Done and Dusted is the only production company of its kind to produce shows globally including China, UAE, Brazil, USA, Australia, and Europe.

Puji Group was formed in 2000 focusing on cross-border investment opportunities in China and overseas. Puji is dedicated to providing market entry, industry know-how and growth capital across technology, consumer and culture sectors through its multiple-strategy platform of joint ventures and strategic alliances with China and international limited partners, conglomerates, institutions and tycoon families.

