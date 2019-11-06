Pukka Herbs Launches Line of Herbalist Blended Organic Herbal Lattes

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International producer of 100% certified organic herbal teas and supplements, Pukka Herbs has brought another powerful, delicious herbal product to shelves. Rich and velvety, Pukka Organic Lattes combine adaptogens and functional herbs in convenient, delicious blends.

"We are constantly looking at ways to bring powerful plants and herbs into more people's lives," said Euan MacLennan, Herbal Director. "Our Organic Lattes are packed with practitioner-grade herbs so it's never been easier to enjoy functional benefits in a delicious latte you can make at home."

1% of all sales of Pukka's new lattes, as with all Pukka products, is donated to environmental not for profits through 1% for the Planet. Pukka is committed to making herbal wellbeing accessible to all and announced their first U.S. 1% partnership with New York City's High Line.

As simple as swirling two teaspoons of organic latte blend with any plant-based milk, Pukka Organic Lattes come in three amazing varieties:

Cacao Maca Majesty : The magic of maca and power of ashwagandha soothe the soul with chocolatey latte delight. Organic, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan, and gluten-free.

: The magic of maca and power of ashwagandha soothe the soul with chocolatey latte delight. Organic, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan, and gluten-free. Night Time : Sweet dreams are made of this – a velvety blend of malty oat and nutty carob infused with nature's night time herbs – lavender and chamomile, ashwagandha, and nutmeg. Organic, gluten-free, vegetarian, and wheat-free.

: Sweet dreams are made of this – a velvety blend of malty oat and nutty carob infused with nature's night time herbs – lavender and chamomile, ashwagandha, and nutmeg. Organic, gluten-free, vegetarian, and wheat-free. Turmeric Glow: Harnessing the true power of the golden root, a rich infusion of turmeric, cardamom, and a touch of aromatic saffron is the perfect caffeine-free latte pick-me-up. Organic, caffeine-free, gluten-free, added sugar-free, vegan, dairy-free, and soy-free.

Bringing the world's most incredible organic herbal creations to light, each Pukka latte blend has been carefully formulated using the highest quality herbs, just like their teas and supplements. The medicinal grade herbs provide support for today's busy lifestyle, be it for energy, adapting to stress, or calm before bed. With zero-carbon efforts, Pukka is also certified Fair for Life – the gold standard in ethical trading – and all packaging is biodegradable.

Pukka Organic Cacao Maca Majesty and Turmeric Glow Lattes are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market®, independent natural foods stores and online on iherb.com and Amazon.com. The Night Time Organic Latte is available on Amazon.com, iherb.com, and select natural retailers. Learn more about Pukka's commitments to sustainability and full product line-up at www.pukkaherbs.us. Get social at @PukkaherbsUS.

ABOUT PUKKA HERBS

Pukka Herbs harnesses the incredible power of nature through its organic and ethically sourced herbal teas and food supplements. Founded in 2001 by ethical entrepreneur Tim Westwell and practicing herbalist Sebastian Pole, Pukka's mission is to create a world where plants play a central role in human health and wellbeing.

Pukka is a beacon for sustainable and ethical business. All Pukka products are certified Fair for Life, one of the highest independent fair-trade standards in the world and many of its teas use FairWild herbs. Pukka is a B-Corporation, signifying its ongoing commitment to put people and planet ahead of profits. And over one percent of its sales are given to environmental causes around the world every year through 1% for the Planet with its first US 1% for the Planet partner being the High Line in New York City.

