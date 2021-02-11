Pulitzer Prize and National Humanities Medal Winner Isabel Wilkerson & Grant Cornwell, Ph.D. in Virtual Community Conversation on Race and Economic Realities in 21st Century America

Wilkerson is author of the critically acclaimed New Times Bestseller, The Warmth of Other Suns , that tells the story of The Great Migration, the mass movement of African Americans from the South to the North, Midwest, and West. Her most recent release " Caste, The Origins of Our Discontent, " explores, through layered analysis and stories of real people, the structure of an unspoken system of human ranking and reveals how our lives are still restricted by what divided us centuries ago. As a lecturer she is recognized for exploring with authority the need to reconcile America's karmic inheritance and the origins of both our divisions and our shared commonality.

Isabel Wilkerson and Grant Cornwell discuss Race and Economic Realities in 21st Century America February 16 at 7PM EST

P.E.C. developed the Community Conversations Series in 2017 in an effort to explore, systematically, issues of concern which consistently challenge communities of color. In this iteration of the series, the objective is to identify tangible ways to contribute to a structured, long-term discussion on race in 21st century America.

The series sponsor is a non-profit, historic preservation and cultural arts organization, which presents the annual Zora Neale Hurston® Festival of the Arts and Humanities (ZORA!® Festival). For more information, visit zorafestival.org.

Additional funding for this three-part virtual 2021 series on Race and Economic Realities in 21st Century America is provided by, the Florida Humanities Council, Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance, Inc., the Florida Historical Society, the Central Florida Association of Black Journalists, and the Town of Eatonville-Community Revitalization Agency. Full Sail University is the Media Arts Sponsor and responsible for the evening's technology.

